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THIRD FLOW

3 Oct – 4 Oct 2026 · 12:00 PM – 12:00 AM · The Stables at Magnate City, Limuru Road

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Chiko & Maalika

Capital in the Morning

Chiko & Maalika

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Non-Stop Music

98.4 Capital FM

The Lounge

CFM

The Lounge

Football Sunday

Schwaz & Soqie

Football Sunday

Walt Baby Love

Walt Baby Love

Walt Baby Love

Soul Groove

DJ Adrian

Soul Groove

One Love

Ras Luigi

One Love

Jazz Club

Kaima & Jacob

Jazz Club

98.4 Capital FM

Non-Stop Music

98.4 Capital FM

Capital in the Morning

Chiko & Maalika

Capital in the Morning

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Anne Mwaura

The Fuse

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June & Martin

The Jam

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Adnan, K Deja, Nikky,

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98.4 Capital FM

Non-Stop Music

98.4 Capital FM

Capital in the Morning

Chiko & Maalika

Capital in the Morning

The Fuse

Anne Mwaura

The Fuse

Radio Active

Capital FM, Mixxmasters

Radio Active

The Jam

June & Martin

The Jam

The Hype

Adnan, K Deja, Nikky,

The Hype

98.4 Capital FM

Non-Stop Music

98.4 Capital FM

Capital in the Morning

Chiko & Maalika

Capital in the Morning

The Fuse

Anne Mwaura

The Fuse
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The Jam

June & Martin

The Jam

The Hype

Adnan, K Deja, Nikky,

The Hype

98.4 Capital FM

Non-Stop Music

98.4 Capital FM

Capital in the Morning

Chiko & Maalika

Capital in the Morning

The Fuse

Anne Mwaura

The Fuse

Radio Active

Capital FM, Mixxmasters

Radio Active

The Jam

June & Martin

The Jam

The Hype

Adnan, K Deja, Nikky,

The Hype

98.4 Capital FM

Non-Stop Music

98.4 Capital FM

Friday Flight

Maalika & DJ Adrian

Friday Flight

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Anne & DJ Slick

The Fuse Fusion

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Capital FM, Mixxmasters

Radio Active

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Charles & Martin

The Boyz Live

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Adnan, K Deja, Nikky & DJ Gyan

Big Bounce

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Capital FM, DJ UV

Dance Republic

98.4 Capital FM

Non-Stop Music

98.4 Capital FM

Fuse Extended

Anne Mwaura

Fuse Extended

Rickdees

Rickdees

Rickdees

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Chiko, Alex, Onyatta & Kabir

Saturday Music & Sports

The Cypher

Capital FM, DJ Slick

The Cypher

World Groove

Charles Kiarie

World Groove

Wheelz of Steel

DJ Adrian

Wheelz of Steel

Club Capital

Capital FM, DJ Schwaz

Club Capital

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01BusinessSenate throws out ntsa regulations for lack of public participation02NewsMPs question former Homa Bay High principal over Sh184m debt03BanksSouth African FirstRand eyes Kenyan bank acquisition at right price

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