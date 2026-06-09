Capital in the Morning Chiko & Maalika

01 Capital in the Morning Chiko & Maalika6:00 AM — 10:00 AM ↗ 02 The Fuse Anne Mwaura10:00 AM — 2:00 PM ↗ 03 Radio Active Capital FM, Mixxmasters2:00 PM — 3:00 PM ↗ 04 The Jam June & Martin3:00 PM — 6:30 PM ↗ 05 The Hype Adnan, K Deja, Nikky,7:00 PM — 10:00 PM ↗ 06 Friday Flight Maalika & DJ Adrian6:00 AM — 10:00 AM ↗ 07 The Fuse Fusion Anne & DJ Slick10:00 AM — 2:00 PM ↗ 08 Radio Active Capital FM, Mixxmasters2:00 PM — 3:00 PM ↗ 09 The Boyz Live Charles & Martin3:00 PM — 7:00 PM ↗ 10 Big Bounce Adnan, K Deja, Nikky & DJ Gyan7:00 PM — 9:00 PM ↗ 11 Dance Republic Capital FM, DJ UV9:00 PM — 11:00 PM ↗ 12 Rickdees Rickdees10:00 AM — 2:00 PM ↗ 13 Saturday Music & Sports Chiko, Alex, Onyatta & Kabir2:00 PM — 5:00 PM ↗ 14 The Cypher Capital FM, DJ Slick5:00 PM — 7:00 PM ↗ 15 World Groove Charles Kiarie7:00 PM — 9:00 PM ↗ 16 Wheelz of Steel DJ Adrian9:00 PM — 11:00 PM ↗ 17 Club Capital Capital FM, DJ Schwaz11:00 PM — 2:00 AM ↗ 18 The Lounge CFM9:00 AM — 11:00 AM ↗ 19 Football Sunday Schwaz & Soqie11:00 AM — 1:00 PM ↗ 20 Walt Baby Love Walt Baby Love1:00 PM — 3:00 PM ↗ 21 Soul Groove DJ Adrian3:00 PM — 5:00 PM ↗ 22 One Love Ras Luigi5:00 PM — 7:00 PM ↗ 23 Jazz Club Kaima & Jacob7:00 PM — 10:00 PM ↗ 24 98.4 Capital FM Non-Stop Music12:00 AM — 6:00 AM ↗