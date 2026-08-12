Uhuru Says No Meeting With Gachagua Is Planned or Under Consideration

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has denied claims surrounding requests for a meeting with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saying he has declined the proposed engagements.

Uhuru’s office confirmed that several requests seeking a meeting between the two leaders had been conveyed through different intermediaries.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson Kanze Dena, the office said Uhuru had considered the requests but declined them.

“No meeting has taken place, none is scheduled, and none is being contemplated,” the statement said.

The former President’s office attributed the decision to concerns over what it described as Gachagua’s conduct in public and his management of political relationships.

It accused Gachagua of “serial antagonism of partners,” public humiliation of allies and an inability to sustain working relationships without turning them into conflicts.

Uhuru’s office further said the former President viewed Gachagua’s political style as one that prioritises personal dominance over collective progress.

It said Uhuru did not believe a meeting between the two would be productive “under present circumstances”, either for the two politicians or the broader national interest.

The statement comes amid renewed political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Gachagua seeking to build alliances with opposition and other political players.

Uhuru and Gachagua served together in the Jubilee administration, although their political relationship has been strained since the transition of power in 2022.