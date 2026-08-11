MP Millie Odhiambo’s political path under scrutiny amid Linda Mwananchi links

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 11 – Questions have emerged over the political future of Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo Mabona after she was linked to an upcoming Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay, raising speculation that the outspoken legislator could be edging closer to the faction that has emerged as a vocal critic of the ODM leadership’s alliance with President William Ruto’s administration.

Odhiambo is reportedly slated to attend the Linda Mwananchi gathering in Homa Bay, an appearance that is likely to attract considerable political attention in the ODM stronghold, particularly given her previously declared position that she did not belong to either of the rival factions within the party.

In May, Odhiambo appeared to draw a line between herself and the two competing camps when she said she was neither in ODM Linda Ground nor ODM Linda Mwananchi, insisting that she remained in ODM.

“I said clearly that I am not in ODM Linda Ground or ODM Linda Mwananchi but in ODM,” she said at the time.

Her reported appearance at a Linda Mwananchi rally would therefore mark an interesting development in her political positioning, although attendance at the event would not, by itself, amount to a formal resignation from ODM or confirmation that she has joined the faction.

The development comes against the backdrop of deep divisions within ODM, with Linda Mwananchi associated with leaders opposed to the party’s direction under the broad-based government, while another camp had backed cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration. The rivalry has generated intense political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Odhiambo has previously positioned herself as a defender of ODM’s internal democracy while resisting attempts to force party members into rival camps.

In April, she criticised ODM leaders for repeatedly attacking Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, arguing that the attacks were only making him more popular. She also said she had attempted to intervene when Sifuna faced efforts to remove him as party secretary-general.

“ODM is my party which I will always defend,” Odhiambo said, while calling for stronger internal democracy within the party.

Her recent remarks on the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, however, have further fuelled questions about where she stands politically.

Following the defeat of the United Democratic Alliance candidate in the July by-election, Odhiambo delivered a sharp criticism of leaders associated with the broad-based government, blaming their loss on what she described as arrogance and failure to listen to voters.

“If we had listened to the people, we would not even have lost Ol Kalou,” she said, warning that leaders were taking the public for granted.

“We have become very arrogant as leaders. We do not listen to the people, and we do not understand what they are going through. People are suffering.”

The Suba North MP, however, maintained that her criticism did not amount to opposition to the broad-based arrangement.

She pointed out that she was serving in government as an ODM member and Minority Chief Whip but insisted that her participation would not prevent her from speaking against what she considered wrong.

“As a founding member of ODM, I cannot allow us to do the wrong things,” she said, maintaining that the party had values it must continue to defend even while working with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The Ol Kalou result has since become an important reference point in the political debate over the strength of the broad-based government, with opposition figures interpreting the outcome as evidence of growing voter dissatisfaction.

Odhiambo suggested that electoral setbacks should be understood as a warning to leaders to reconnect with voters rather than rely on political alliances, incumbency or established networks.

Her reported appearance alongside Linda Mwananchi leaders in Homa Bay could consequently provide a fresh test of her political positioning.

Homa Bay is one of ODM’s traditional strongholds, and any visible movement by a senior party figure within the county is likely to be closely watched as the party navigates succession questions, internal divisions and preparations for the 2027 elections.