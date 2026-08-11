Ombudsman intervention ends seven-year wait for Coast Polytechnic graduate’s diploma

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11-A former student of Kenya Coast National Polytechnic (KCNP) has finally received her diploma certificate after waiting for seven years, following intervention by the Commission on Administrative Justice, popularly known as the Office of the Ombudsman.

F.W.K., who graduated from KCNP in 2019 with a Diploma in Tourism Management, complained to the Ombudsman in February 2026 after the institution failed to issue her certificate despite completing her studies.

The prolonged delay had hindered her employment prospects, with the graduate unable to obtain the official academic document needed to support her job applications.

According to the Ombudsman, KCNP had in 2025 issued her with an official letter confirming that she had completed her course.

The institution, however, informed her that her diploma certificate was awaiting release by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and advised her to follow up with the Council.

“Despite making several follow-ups with the institution, the diploma certificate remained unissued, thereby hindering her employment prospects,” the Ombudsman said.

Despite repeated efforts to have the matter resolved, the certificate remained unavailable.

The Commission opened an inquiry on February 18, 2026, writing to the Chief Principal of KCNP to establish why the certificate had not been issued.

KCNP subsequently informed the Ombudsman that it had written to KNEC on August 22, 2025, requesting the release of the certificate.

The institution also told the Commission that it had sent a further reminder to KNEC over the outstanding certificate.

The Ombudsman then took up the matter directly with KNEC, writing to the examinations body on April 27, 2026, seeking an explanation and an update on the certificate.

After receiving no immediate resolution, the Commission issued a reminder on May 18, followed by a final reminder on June 5.

The intervention eventually yielded results.

In a response dated June 18, 2026, KNEC informed the Ombudsman that it was processing the certificate and that it would be ready by June 30.

The matter was finally resolved in July.

On July 14, F.W.K. informed the Commission by email that she had collected her diploma certificate from KNEC offices, bringing her seven-year wait to an end.