Gachagua renews debate on circumstances of Raila’s death, calls for answers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has questioned the circumstances surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, joining a growing political push for greater scrutiny of the circumstances of his final illness and death.

Gachagua raised a series of questions about Raila’s final treatment and the events surrounding his death while delivering his highly anticipated “Ruto at 4” assessment of President William Ruto’s administration on Tuesday.

He questioned why Raila’s personal doctors were allegedly denied access to him during his final hours, why doctors associated with Nairobi West Hospital were involved in his treatment and why, according to his account, medical advice against travelling was disregarded.

Gachagua also questioned the decision to fly Raila to India by private jet and the circumstances surrounding his treatment there.

He further asked why there had been no postmortem and who authorised decisions concerning Raila’s final medical arrangements.

The former Deputy President said the questions surrounding Raila’s death deserved answers, while also questioning circumstances surrounding other prominent deaths.

Gachagua’s remarks come amid renewed calls from opposition leaders for a public inquiry into Raila’s death.

In February, Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka called for a public inquest, citing remarks by Siaya Governor James Orengo that he said had raised questions over whether Raila died peacefully or was killed.

Kalonzo calls for public inquest into Raila’s death

Speaking at a rally in Kisii, Kalonzo said he was troubled by Orengo’s comments in Kakamega suggesting that Raila may not have died of natural causes.

“The way James Orengo talked about him in Kakamega and said there’s a possibility Raila Odinga was killed… We are saying we want an open inquest so that we know the truth — whether Raila died peacefully or he was killed,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo urged residents to support a transparent investigation, saying he had deliberately raised the matter in Kisii because of the region’s historical political support for Raila.

The remarks followed comments by Orengo, who had described the circumstances surrounding Raila’s death as a mystery and vowed that the truth would eventually emerge.

“I hope that one day we will determine the circumstances that Raila Odinga passed away. That must be an objective that we must achieve. We will unlock the mystery,” Orengo said.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, while receiving medical treatment in Kerala, India.

Indian police said he had been walking with his sister, daughter and a personal doctor when he suddenly collapsed.

The circumstances of his death have since become a subject of political debate, with Kalonzo’s call for an inquest and Orengo’s remarks adding pressure for greater public disclosure.

Gachagua, meanwhile, expanded the issue in his Tuesday assessment by questioning not only Raila’s treatment in India but also the events surrounding his burial and the handling of his political affairs after his death.

He also raised questions over the deaths of former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno and former Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla, calling for investigations into unresolved high-profile deaths.