Lamu Woman Rep Muthoni Marubu ditches UDA, accuses Timamy of ethnic exclusion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — Lamu Woman Representative Muthoni Marubu has ditched President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), accusing Lamu Governor Issa Timamy of political sabotage and ethnic exclusion.

Marubu, who was elected as an independent candidate in 2022 but had increasingly aligned herself with UDA, said Tuesday that she and her political team would no longer participate in the party’s activities.

She said her decision followed a dispute over UDA’s grassroots elections in Lamu, which she accused Timamy of seeking to repeat after the outcome did not favour his political interests.

“I went ahead and did the work—three months of mobilisation and 42 grassroots meetings across the county, registering members and building support for a party that had won no elective seat in Lamu County in 2022,” she said.

Marubu accused Timamy of deliberately targeting Lamu West, her political stronghold, while leaving the rest of the county untouched.

“If this were genuinely about electoral integrity, the entire county would concern you. It does not. This is deliberate political sabotage,” she said.

She also rejected an alleged claim that the people mobilised by her team were predominantly Kikuyu and therefore unlikely to support UDA.

“That allegation is false,” Marubu said, insisting that her team had mobilised across communities and traversed the county from Hindi to Witu, Kiunga and the Boni Forest.

“To dismiss an entire community as politically unreachable defeats the very purpose of political mobilisation,” she said.

Marubu, who said she was born and raised in Lamu despite having ancestry in Murang’a, accused Timamy of allowing ethnicity to influence political participation.

“Ancestry does not determine belonging. The Constitution does. Lamu belongs equally to all its people,” she said.

She also cited concerns over public appointments, the replacement of the late Deputy Governor, the alleged deterioration of Mpeketoni Hospital and efforts to evict farmers as evidence of what she described as unequal treatment of communities.

Marubu said she had previously supported Timamy when he faced an impeachment attempt in 2015 while she was an MCA.

“I refused to sign it. I chose human dignity and consideration over political differences,” she said.

“A decade later, you have chosen to spend your final political capital trying to destroy my career. I will not allow your ethnic prejudice to become the ceiling of mine.”

Marubu said she had intended to formally join UDA ahead of the 2027 elections but had now withdrawn that plan.

“Neither I, my team nor my political allies will participate in further UDA mobilisation, grassroots elections or Party activities,” she said.

“Kindly consider my political engagement with UDA formally and conclusively ended.”

Marubu is seeking re-election in 2027 and had been positioning herself for a Senate bid after winning the Lamu Woman Representative seat as an independent in 2022.

“I am fighting for re-election in 2027; you are retiring from elective politics,” she told Timamy.

She vowed to continue engaging Lamu residents outside the UDA structure, saying her team would continue “selling LOVE to all the people of Lamu, irrespective of their ethnic or religious inclination.”