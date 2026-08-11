DCI dismisses Gachagua’s claims as ‘ridiculous’, demands evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has rejected former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allegations of cover-ups and political interference in criminal investigations, describing the claims as “ridiculous, ill-intended and wholly without foundation.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, the DCI challenged Gachagua and others making the allegations to produce credible evidence instead of what it termed unverified claims aimed at undermining public confidence in law enforcement.

“These allegations are ridiculous, ill-intended and wholly without foundation,” the DCI said.

“Those advancing them should produce credible evidence rather than peddle unverified claims calculated to undermine public confidence in law enforcement.”

The response came hours after Gachagua accused security agencies of shielding suspects linked to a series of killings, abductions and disappearances, including the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso and Mt Elgon parliamentary hopeful Nathan Wasama.

The investigative agency categorically denied facilitating or concealing criminal activity, saying its investigations are guided by evidence, the Constitution and the law.

“The DCI categorically states that it does not sanction, facilitate, conceal, or participate in criminal conduct of any kind, regardless of the identity or status of any person involved,” the agency said.

The DCI said it remains mandated to investigate serious and complex crimes, gather evidence and present cases to prosecutorial and judicial authorities.

It further rejected claims that political affiliation or public prominence influences investigations.

“No individual is above the law. Neither political affiliation nor public prominence influences the manner in which a criminal investigation is conducted,” it said.

Victoria Mutiso murder

Gachagua had alleged that two police officers linked to the killing of Dr Victoria Mutiso were arrested and released on the orders of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen before allegedly being facilitated by the DCI to leave Kenya for Uganda.

He added that he had been informed the DCI facilitated their relocation to Uganda.

Gachagua did not name the alleged officers or provide documentary evidence to substantiate the claims.

The DCI, however, pointed to progress in the Mutiso murder investigation, saying the remaining suspects were being actively pursued.

The agency said its investigation into the July 29 killing had made “tremendous progress,” referring to its earlier briefing to the media on August 7.

Three suspects, police officer Elijah Kibelion Kimoi, Daniel Njoroge and Kevin Kinuthia, are currently in custody in connection with the case, according to court proceedings.

Other murder cases

The DCI also highlighted investigations into the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari of PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County.

Two suspects, Felix Odinga Okumu and Berryly Nafua Atenyo, have been arrested and arraigned before the Nakuru Law Courts, the agency said.

The DCI further reported that four armed gangsters were fatally shot during an intelligence-led operation along the Eldoret-Kiplombe-Soy Road after they allegedly engaged detectives in a gunfight.

A loaded Falcon pistol was recovered at the scene, with the DCI saying forensic analysis and other evidence linked the gang to the robbery with violence in which the reverend was killed.

The agency also disclosed the arrest of Oscar Koech Sakong, a suspect linked to the murder of 61-year-old businessman Nathan Masai Wasama.

Wasama was shot dead at his shop in Tuikut Trading Centre, Sasur Location, Cheptais Sub-County, on the night of August 8.

Sakong was escorted to Sirisia Police Station as detectives continued pursuing leads to establish the motive and apprehend other suspects.

Cover-up narrative

The DCI also pushed back against Gachagua’s broader allegations that investigations into killings and other serious crimes were being manipulated for political purposes.

“The DCI therefore rejects any suggestion that its investigations are undertaken to serve partisan political interests,” the statement said.

The agency accused some political actors of exploiting deaths of public figures and private citizens to advance political narratives.

“Equally, the Directorate rejects the pattern of leveraging the tragic and unfortunate deaths of public figures and private citizens to advance political narratives which amount to taking advantage of the plight of grieving families for political gain. This is unacceptable!” it said.

The DCI said it would not conduct investigations through the media or disclose sensitive operational information that could compromise ongoing inquiries.

“Where investigations establish criminal culpability, the relevant suspects will be processed in accordance with the law and presented before the appropriate authorities,” it said.

The agency also rejected what it described as “ethnically charged mudslinging” and politics of division.

The DCI said it would continue working with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Judiciary and other constitutional institutions to ensure accountability and respect for the rule of law.

It invited Gachagua and members of the public with information on alleged criminal activity to submit the evidence through official investigative channels.

“Credible information will be assessed and acted upon in accordance with the law,” the DCI said.