KEBS says five alcohol brands suspended in Rwanda meet safety standards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11-The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has defended the safety and quality of five Kenyan alcoholic beverage brands temporarily suspended in Rwanda, saying fresh inspections and laboratory tests have confirmed that the products comply with applicable Kenyan and East African standards.

KEBS said the products had undergone rigorous conformity assessments, market surveillance, factory inspections and laboratory testing before and after Rwanda’s suspension order.

The Bureau said it was responding to a public announcement by the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) on August 5, 2026, which temporarily suspended selected alcoholic beverages, including five manufactured in Kenya.

“KEBS wishes to reassure consumers, trade partners, and the public that the five alcoholic beverage brands recently suspended by the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority have undergone rigorous conformity assessment, market surveillance, factory inspection, and laboratory testing by KEBS and have been found to comply with the applicable Kenyan and East African Standards,” the Bureau said.

The affected brands are Kenya King Gin and Safari Gin, manufactured by London Distillers Kenya Ltd; Avalon and Sweet Berry Potable Spirits, manufactured by Zheng Hong (K) Ltd; and Gilbey’s Gin, manufactured by Kenya Breweries Ltd.

KEBS said the products bear valid Standardization Marks and continue to meet prescribed requirements on quality, safety and labelling.

Fresh tests

Following the Rwanda FDA announcement, KEBS said it immediately launched a comprehensive review of certification records, quality assurance reports, market surveillance findings, factory inspections and laboratory results.

The review also involved consultations with the affected manufacturers, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, standards bodies from affected East African Community partner states and the EAC Quality Assurance and Testing Sub-committee.

KEBS said its review confirmed that all five products had undergone conformity assessment and testing against the applicable standards and met the prescribed quality and safety requirements.

The Bureau said historical laboratory reports covering ethyl alcohol content, methanol, higher alcohols, esters, aldehydes and volatile acids had also demonstrated compliance at the time of certification and subsequent surveillance.

To independently establish their current compliance status, KEBS conducted targeted inspections of the manufacturing facilities between August 7 and 10 and collected fresh samples for laboratory analysis.

The inspections examined manufacturing processes, quality management systems, process controls, product traceability, hygiene and sanitation, packaging, labelling and Good Manufacturing Practices.

KEBS said laboratory analysis of the fresh samples confirmed that all five products complied with the relevant requirements, including standards governing alcohol content, methanol, higher alcohols, esters, aldehydes, volatile acids and labelling.

The inspections also found that the manufacturing facilities were operating in compliance with applicable quality, safety and regulatory requirements.

KEBS engages Rwanda

The Bureau said it remained confident in the strength of its conformity assessment systems but was engaging Rwanda FDA and other regional regulators to establish the basis for the temporary suspension.

“KEBS is actively engaging the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority and other regional regulatory bodies to establish the basis for the temporary suspension and facilitate a technical resolution through established East African Community frameworks,” it said.

KEBS also pointed to its routine market surveillance programme, saying it sampled and tested 69 potable spirit products available in the Kenyan market during the 2024/2025 financial year, with the products found to comply with applicable standards.

The five affected brands are certified against standards covering gin, vodka and potable spirits, which prescribe requirements relating to composition, alcohol content, methanol limits, higher alcohols, esters, volatile acids, packaging, labelling and consumer safety.

The Bureau said it would continue working with regional regulators to resolve the matter while protecting consumers and maintaining confidence in Kenyan products within the East African Community.

The suspension in Rwanda remains subject to the ongoing engagement between the two countries’ regulatory authorities.