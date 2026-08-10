South Sudan whistleblower Athorbey released after nearly two months in detention

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — South Sudanese whistleblower Gaddhaffy Athorbey has been released from detention in Juba and returned to Nairobi after nearly two months in custody following his reported abduction in Kenya and transfer to South Sudan.

Athorbey was released on August 8, according to his family, who said he had returned to Nairobi and would now seek medical treatment after his health allegedly deteriorated during his detention.

His release comes nearly two months after rights groups raised concerns over his reported abduction in Nairobi on June 10 and alleged rendition to South Sudan.

In a statement issued on Monday, Athorbey’s family said they were relieved to have him back but questioned why he had been detained for so long without being informed of the reason for his arrest.

“We are very happy that Gaddhaffy has been returned to us after being abducted from Kenya and held in detention in Juba for almost 2 months,” the family said.

The family said Athorbey was subjected to investigations while in detention but that no wrongdoing was established.

“We were never told why he was taken, and all the investigations he was subjected to in detention did not reveal any wrongdoing,” they said.

His health was also a major concern during the period he was held in Juba.

“Gaddhaffy’s health deteriorated significantly while in detention, and we are thankful that he is now able to receive much-needed medical attention in Nairobi,” the family said.

They expressed gratitude to people who supported them throughout the ordeal, saying his wife and children were particularly relieved by his return.

“Gaddhaffy’s wife and children are especially happy that they have been reunited with him after a very difficult 2 months,” the family said.

Athorbey’s release follows earlier calls by Amnesty International Kenya for urgent guarantees over his safety, physical integrity and access to medical care.

The rights organisation had alleged that Athorbey, a Kenyan-South Sudanese citizen also known as Gadafi Athorbey Guet, was forcibly taken from Nairobi by armed and masked individuals before being moved to South Sudan.

Amnesty said it had received information that he was being held at a military detention facility in Juba and described the reported circumstances as bearing the hallmarks of an enforced disappearance.

“We have received credible information that Athorbey Al-Gaddhaffy-Dit (Gaddafi Athorbey), abducted in Nairobi on 10 June 2026, was unlawfully deported to South Sudan and is currently being held at a military detention facility in Juba,” Amnesty International Kenya said at the time.

The organisation demanded guarantees for his safety and access to medical care, as well as immediate access to his family and legal representatives.

It also called for an independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his reported abduction and transfer from Kenya.

Amnesty argued that even if Athorbey had been suspected of committing an offence, authorities should have pursued the matter through the justice system.

“If Mr. Dit is suspected of any offense, the only lawful course of action is through Kenya’s justice system—not through abduction, incommunicado detention, and deportation,” the rights organisation said.

The allegations surrounding Athorbey’s abduction and transfer have not been independently established, and Kenyan authorities had not publicly provided a detailed account of the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and subsequent detention in South Sudan.

His release is likely to renew scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding his removal from Kenya, the legality of his detention in Juba and the alleged denial of medical care during his nearly two months in custody.