Gor v Murang’a, Leopards v Bandari: FKF release 2026/27 Premier League fixtures

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2026 – The 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League is set to kick off on the weekend of August 29-30 with nine fixtures on the card.

According to the fixtures released on Monday night, defending champions Gor Mahia will host Murang’a Seal as will arch-rivals AFC Leopards welcome Bandari on the same weekend.

Nairobi United host KCB as Ulinzi Stars — who survived relegation by the skin of their teeth — welcome domestic cup champions Tusker at their Lang’ata Sports Complex backyard.

Newly promoted 3K FC have a tricky visit from Mara Sugar as their fellow newbies, Mombasa United and Migori Youth face a baptism by fire when they host Kakamega Homeboyz and Kenya Police, respectively.

Of the teams expected to compete for the title, K’Ogalo appear to have tough matches on paper, facing APS Bomet, Bandari, Kakamega Homeboyz, KCB and Nairobi United in their subsequent four fixtures in the league.

Save for Abana Ba Ingo, Charles Akonnor’s side failed to glean maximum points from the aforementioned opponents in 2025/26.

Ingwe, who finished second in the past season, travel to Police Sacco Stadium to face the law enforcers in Matchweek Two — still smarting from their 4-0 loss to Nicholas Muyoti’s side the last time round.

They then welcome another top five side, Shabana, in Matchweek Three before travelling to Awendo to meet Mara Sugar.

Matchweek Five comes with the Ingo Derby against Kakamega Homeboyz in Nairobi.

The first leg of the Mashemeji Derby pitting Gor and AFC is slated for the weekend of November 19-22, with Fred Ambani’s side as the host team.

The two rivals lock horns once again on the weekend of April 2-4 for the second leg.

The start of the league has been shrouded in uncertainty following court cases surrounding FKF’s controversial relegation and promotions regulations that were introduced in September last year.

The new regulations stipulated that the bottom three teams in the top tier would be relegated to the National Super League (NSL) whereas the top three in the second tier would graduate to the Premier League.

However, Kariobangi Sharks — who finished 16th last season — had appealed their relegation at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), arguing that the enactment of the new regulations was devoid of public participation and had been irregularly ratified by the federation’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The tribunal on Monday ruled in favour of the federation, adding that the slum boys did not exhaust all the internal mechanisms at FKF to resolve the issue.