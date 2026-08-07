Gor Mahia humbled by Rayon Sports in Cecafa Club Championships final

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 7, 2026 – Gor Mahia’s bid for a fourth Cecafa Club Championships title evaporated in thin air after a 2-1 loss to Rwanda’s Rayon Sports in the final at a packed Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday night.

Junior Kameni put the hosts ahead after 29 minutes, his weak shot slipping through the gloves of K’Ogalo keeper Byrne Omondi.

However, not to be discouraged, Charles Akonnor’s charges came back into the game impressively, dominating proceedings with slick passing of the ball and carving out chances.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 54th minute when Shariff Musa darted in from the left, shifted the ball onto his right foot before firing into the bottom right corner.

The game remained deadlocked for the remainder of regular time, prompting an additional 30 minutes in search of the winner.

It did not take long after extra time for the Rwandese to find the back of the net once again, Daniel Muhoza proving decisive after only eight minutes.

Even with the hosts reduced to 10 men, they still held on bravely to clinch their second ever Cecafa Club title since they last won it in 1998.