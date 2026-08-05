Huge blow as SDT nullify Owalo appointment as Gor Mahia patron, order fresh process

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 5, 2026 – The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has nullified the appointment of Eliud Owalo as Gor Mahia patron, citing contravention of the club’s constitution.

In a ruling delivered today, the tribunal argued that the power to appoint a club patron is vested in a board of trustees and not the Executive Committee, who appointed the former Cabinet Secretary.

“Article 7 establishes the Board of Trustees as the top oversight governing organ of the Club. Article 8(1) reiterates that the Board of Trustees shall appoint the patron. The Club’s Constitution therefore vests the power to appoint the Patron exclusively in the Board of Trustees. The Executive Committee is not granted this power,” the tribunal argued.

The tribunal further agreed with Sam Ochola, who had lodged the case with SDT, that the offices of deputy patron and acting patron are non-existent.

Before his appointment as patron in November last year, Owalo was the acting patron following the demise of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who had been the club supremo.

He was also the club’s deputy patron when Odinga was alive.

“The Tribunal also notes that the Club’s Constitution does not contemplate the offices of “Acting Patron” or “Deputy Patron.” These titles do not appear anywhere in the constitutional text and have no foundation in the governance structure established therein. Their creation was therefore administrative rather than

constitutional and they cannot be relied upon to infer, imply, or expand constitutional authority where none exists,” the ruling reads.

In conclusion, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions have been directed to convene an annual general meeting (AGM) within 60 days during which nominees for the board of trustees will be identified and nominated.

The board will then be responsible for appointing a patron in strict adherence with Gor’s constitution.

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how the latest court battle influences the team’s fortunes on the pitch.

For Ochola, it is another victory after he successfully obtained court orders barring the club’s AGM, that was earlier set for this weekend at the Kasarani Stadium.