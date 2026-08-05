Gor coach Akonnor: ‘Nyamridhi’ ready to feast on Africa’s elite

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 5, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor is convicted that his charges have the wherewithal to compete with the creme-de-la-creme in the Caf Champions League.

The Ghanaian has cited the team’s recent performances at the Cecafa Club Championships as testament of K’Ogalo’s pedigree on the continental scene.

“There are a few elements that we saw that the future is bright for this team and so we are very happy. We believe that going forward, things will improve in our favour. In many ways, we know that we have a bigger competition coming ahead of us. If we’re able to test ourselves and do well and play against the likes of Al Hilal, who are a very good team…if we can play them and distract them from functioning very well, then we’ve achieved something,” Akonnor said.

The Kenyan champions brushed aside the Sudanese giants in a hard-fought semi-final of the regional tourney, excelling 8-7 on post-match penalties to qualify for the finals for the first time since 2015 — when they lost 2-0 to Tanzania’s Azam.

Both teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after 120 minutes, Gor finishing a man down after Jackson Dwang’ was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Regardless of the result, Akonnor revealed his boys had already done enough to earn his admiration and respect.

“Even if we would have lost today through penalties, I’d have been proud of them because they did exactly what we wanted them to do. They showed great character and we believe that going forward, things will be okay. We will have to improve anyway but honestly, I’m proud of them. I am sure Kenya is also proud of them and we’re happy,” the ex-Ghana national team tactician said.

As they retreat to the training ground to prepare for Friday’s final against hosts Rayon Sports, the Ghanaian will be sweating over their bluntness in front of goal, which was a sore thumb in that last four tie against Al Hilal.

“It’s a concern for the near future because very soon we’ll be having a lot of competitions coming up. I mean, on the next match, on the final, we will manage it as of now because we’ve got a few guys who can help and improve the team,” he said.

K’Ogalo have an axe to grind with Rayon Sports who beat them 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in Kigali at the end of last month.

Akonnor will be buoyed by a number attacking reinforcements he has made in recent weeks, including one-time Puskas Award nominee Dennis Omedi, David ‘Messi’ Okoth and Paul Okoth — who was the second highest scorer with 19 goals in the FKF Premier League last season.