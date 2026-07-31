‘I am not a plumber!’ Gor coach Akonnor shoots back at critics as doubts over future emerge

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 31, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has shot back at his critics, insisting he is no ‘plumber’ as he has been christened by his enemies.

A visibly charged Akonnor insisted he is no slouch or newcomer to the game, insisting he has a definite plan for the club’s success, which has thus far borne fruits.

“Just that when things go the wrong way and the same negative people always come and talk about it, always set up some groups of people to bash me. The other day somebody was telling me…I don’t read it…I’m a plumber. I mean, come on, I’m used to it. It doesn’t move me. I’m not afraid,” the Ghanaian said.

Akonnor, who enjoyed a long playing stint in Germany with Wolfsburg, as well as with his national team, further reminded his critics of his decorated CV as far as coaching is concerned.

“I am somebody who has worked, like I said, all my life in football. You cannot intimidate me by such words. It doesn’t work that way. Because I know myself, you yourself as you know, you know I’m not a plumber. It’s a big lie so I really don’t focus on those things,” the ex-Ghana national team coach explained.

The tactician expressed his passion for the game, and for K’Ogalo, noting that it is for the sake of the club that he wakes up every morning to do his job.

He spoke glowingly of the K’Ogalo faithful who expend resources and travel long distances to come and support the team in their matches.

“They can say whatever they want to say. I will continue to do my job. This is the interest of K’ogalo family. People travel all the way by bus to this place and that is what I care for. As they go back, they are happy that even though the game was not good, but they are happy we have won. That is why I’m here. It’s all about the interest of the club and how this club can go. You can see we are on a positive route,” Akonnor said.

He was speaking in the aftermath of another labourious win, a 1-0 triumph over Burundi’s Garde Republicaine in their final Group A encounter at the Cecafa Club Championships in Kigali on Thursday night.

The win secured their place in the semis of the regional competition, aided in part by Vipers SC’s 2-1 defeat by Rwandan giants APR on the same night.

The win notwithstanding, it remains to be seen whether the Ghanaian will throw in the towel, especially as rumours emerge of other clubs’ interest in his services.