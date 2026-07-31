7 Nakuru County officials among 9 charged over Sh120mn procurement fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Seven Nakuru County Government officials were among nine people arraigned Friday over a Sh120 million procurement fraud and money laundering scheme, with all the accused pleading not guilty before being released on bond.

The nine, alongside three companies, face nineteen counts ranging from conflict of interest, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime to procurement-related offences and corrupt and fraudulent practices in procurement proceedings linked to tenders awarded by the County Government of Nakuru.

The prosecution follows a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to approve charges after reviewing an inquiry file submitted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The ODPP said the prosecution demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding public resources and promoting integrity in public procurement/DPP

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the inquiry concerned alleged corruption, conflict of interest, procurement irregularities, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime involving nine individuals and three companies linked to county procurement.

“Upon an independent and thorough review of the inquiry file, the DPP established that there is sufficient evidence to charge the suspects,” the ODPP said in a statement on Thursday.

The accused are Lorna Karamuta Mubichi (Economist II), Daniel Wainaina (Director for Medical Services), Kennedy Mungai (Chief Officer for Environment, Energy, Climate Change and Natural Resources), Timothy Kiogora Murithi (Director of Health), Josphat Kimemia (Chief Officer for Youth, Sports, Gender, Social Services and Inclusivity), Peter Gitau Thabanja (City Manager) and Solomon Sirma (Chief Officer for Health), all employees of the County Government of Nakuru.

Also charged are Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi and Brian Mwenda Ndubi, together with Denken Building and Construction Limited, Murinchamba Investment Limited and Windcom Solutions Limited.

The charges relate to the alleged irregular procurement and payment of approximately Sh120 million through tenders awarded to the three companies.

Mubichi, Wainaina and Mungai were each released on a Sh1 million bond with one surety of a similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000. They were also ordered to surrender their passports and report to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices every fortnight.

Murithi, Kimemia, Thabanja, Sirma, Kenneth Ndubi and Brian Ndubi were each released on a Sh500,000 bond with one surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh200,000.

The matter will be mentioned on September 19 for pre-trial directions.

The ODPP said the prosecution demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding public resources and promoting integrity in public procurement.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions remains committed to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding public resources, promoting integrity in public procurement, and ensuring accountability where criminal conduct is established through investigations,” the statement said.