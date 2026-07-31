Government warns leaders against using criminal gangs to disrupt politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Political leaders who recruit criminal gangs or exploit young people to intimidate rivals and disrupt public meetings will face the full force of the law, the Government has warned, amid growing concern over politically instigated violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service and fundraiser for 331 church choirs in Nyamira County on Friday, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo urged politicians to embrace peaceful competition and respect democratic processes.

Omollo said violence, intimidation and organised criminal groups have no place in Kenya’s politics, warning that security agencies would take firm action against anyone found sponsoring or facilitating such activities.

“If you do not support a particular leader, wait for the elections and exercise your democratic right. Violence, intimidation and criminal gangs have no place in our politics,” he said.

The Principal Secretary also urged young people not to allow themselves to be manipulated by politicians pursuing personal interests, saying they should reject inducements to engage in violence.

He commended Nyamira residents for maintaining peace and rejecting organised criminal activity, describing the county as an example of how political differences can be managed without violence.

“Nyamira has shown that people can engage freely, express different opinions and return home peacefully. That is the kind of political environment we want to see across the country,” he said.

Omollo directed the County Commissioner, National Government Administrative Officers and security agencies to work closely with local leaders and communities to prevent political violence and ensure public meetings are conducted peacefully.

He also announced that the Government had operationalised additional administrative units in Nyamira County to improve service delivery, and encouraged qualified Kenyans to apply for the advertised Chief and Assistant Chief positions.

“Effective grassroots administration is essential to security, efficient service delivery and the development of our communities. We encourage qualified citizens to take up the opportunity to serve,” he said.

The Principal Secretary further urged Kenyans to reject leaders who seek to divide communities along ethnic or religious lines, saying the Government remains committed to equitable development through investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and job creation.

“We must reject leaders who seek to divide Kenyans on ethnic or religious grounds. Our focus is on building a united nation where development reaches every region and every citizen has an equal opportunity to succeed,” he said.