Ruto announces national conversation on Kenya’s roadmap beyond Vision 2030

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Kenya will begin charting its post-Vision 2030 path on August 12, with President William Ruto announcing a nationwide dialogue to shape a new long-term development blueprint for the country’s next phase of economic and social transformation.

Ruto described the initiative as the most consequential national conversation since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, saying it will give Kenyans an opportunity to collectively define the country’s long-term development priorities.

The dialogue will mark the beginning of a citizen-driven process to develop a national development charter to succeed Vision 2030, the long-term blueprint unveiled by former President Mwai Kibaki on June 10, 2008.

It sought to transform Kenya into a globally competitive, newly industrialising middle-income country offering a high quality of life for all its citizens.

Built on three pillars—economic, social and political—Vision 2030 sought to sustain annual economic growth of 10 per cent through investments in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, financial services and business process outsourcing, while expanding access to education, healthcare, housing and strengthening democratic governance.

President William Ruto delivers a special national address announcing a nationwide conversation to shape Kenya’s development vision beyond Vision 2030/PCS

The strategy also underpinned some of the country’s most significant infrastructure and institutional reforms, including the establishment of the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat and implementation of flagship projects such as the Thika Superhighway, while building on the gains of the Economic Recovery Strategy that helped lift Kenya’s GDP growth from 0.6 per cent in 2002 to above 6 per cent by 2007.

In a special national address on Thursday, Ruto said the country now requires a fresh long-term framework that translates the aspirations of the 2010 Constitution into measurable development outcomes and remains relevant beyond the lifespan of Vision 2030.

“Accordingly, on Wednesday, 12th August 2026, we shall formally launch a National Conversation on Kenya’s Future Beyond Vision 2030; the most consequential exercise in national reflection and public participation since the promulgation of our Constitution in 2010,” the President said.

Ruto said the exercise will bring together leaders from political parties, the private sector, academia, faith-based organisations, professional bodies, civil society, workers’ organisations, the creative industry and young people to shape a shared vision for Kenya’s future.

He argued that the next national development blueprint must emerge from an inclusive, citizen-led process rather than being designed by government or politicians alone.

“A national development charter… must be shaped by the people of Kenya themselves through an open, inclusive, and honest national conversation,” he said.

The President said the objective is to create a development framework capable of outlasting electoral cycles by aligning long-term national priorities with the constitutional aspirations of equity, prosperity, accountability and inclusive growth.

He cautioned that without such a shared national vision, Kenya’s development agenda would remain vulnerable to shifting political priorities and short-term policy changes.

“National development must never be left to chance or short-term politics. It must be guided by a shared national vision that endures beyond administrations and election cycles,” Ruto said.

Ruto disclosed that he had spent the past several months consulting current and former national leaders, scholars, business executives, faith leaders, civil society representatives and young people before commissioning a team led by Professor Hiroyuki Hino and Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o to prepare strategic guidelines for Kenya’s next development chapter.

He said the team’s proposals, already submitted to the government, will serve as the foundation for the nationwide consultations but stressed that the final vision would ultimately be shaped by Kenyans themselves.