Kenya Power Announces Payment System Downtime, Disrupting Token Purchases and Bill Payments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Kenya Power has announced a temporary disruption to its prepaid electricity token vending and bill payment platforms following a system interruption affecting customers nationwide.

In a customer alert, the utility company said the outage had affected token purchases and electricity bill payments across all payment channels.

“Our prepaid vending and bill payment platforms are currently unavailable due to a system interruption affecting token purchases and electricity bill payments across all channels,” Kenya Power said in the notice.

Kenya Power said its technical teams were working to restore the affected systems and promised to update customers once services resume.

The utility did not disclose the cause of the system interruption or indicate when normal services are expected to resume.

The outage has disrupted the purchase of prepaid electricity tokens and payment of electricity bills through all available channels, potentially affecting thousands of households and businesses across the country.

Customers requiring electricity tokens have been advised to monitor Kenya Power’s official communication platforms for updates on the restoration of services.

The company directed customers to its official newsroom, social media platforms and customer care channels for the latest information.

The announcement comes as Kenya Power continues to digitize customer services, with the majority of electricity token purchases and bill payments now processed through electronic payment platforms.