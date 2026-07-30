EAC Integration Must Deliver Jobs, Trade and Security, PS Karugu Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – East African Community (EAC) integration should move beyond diplomatic engagements and become a practical tool for creating jobs, boosting manufacturing and enhancing regional security, Principal Secretary for East African Community Affairs Caroline Karugu has said.

The PS said the success of regional integration will ultimately be measured by its ability to improve the lives of East Africans through expanded trade opportunities, seamless movement of people and goods, and stronger economic cooperation.

Speaking on the importance of deepening regional integration, Dr. Karugu emphasized that the EAC must remain focused on delivering tangible economic benefits rather than treating integration as a ceremonial or diplomatic exercise.

“EAC integration is not a diplomatic ritual. It is a driver of jobs, manufacturing growth and national security. Regional stakeholders must keep pushing towards an East Africa that trades, moves, and grows as one seamless market,” she said.

Dr. Karugu noted that a fully integrated East African market presents enormous opportunities for businesses by expanding access to consumers, reducing trade barriers and lowering the cost of doing business across member states.

She said harmonized trade policies, efficient customs procedures and improved transport infrastructure are essential to unlocking the region’s economic potential.

According to the PS, stronger regional value chains can accelerate industrialization by enabling manufacturers to source raw materials, process goods and access wider markets within the bloc.

She added that increased intra-EAC trade would stimulate investment, create employment opportunities for young people and strengthen the competitiveness of East African products in global markets.

The PS underscored the need for member states to work together in promoting manufacturing and industrial development, arguing that regional integration should support local industries rather than encourage dependence on imports.

She said coordinated industrial policies and cross-border investments can help build resilient supply chains while positioning East Africa as an attractive destination for both local and foreign investors.

By strengthening manufacturing capacity, she noted, countries within the bloc can increase exports, reduce production costs and generate sustainable economic growth.

Beyond economic gains, Dr. Karugu said regional integration plays a critical role in safeguarding peace and security across East Africa.

She noted that stronger cooperation among partner states enhances intelligence sharing, facilitates coordinated responses to cross-border crime and terrorism, and promotes stability necessary for investment and development.

“A secure and stable region provides the confidence needed for businesses to invest and for communities to thrive,” she said.

The PS called on governments, the private sector, development partners and other regional stakeholders to sustain momentum towards the realization of the EAC Common Market and broader regional integration agenda.

She said removing non-tariff barriers, investing in cross-border infrastructure and embracing digital trade solutions will be critical in creating a seamless regional market where goods, services, capital and people can move freely.

Dr. Karugu reiterated that the vision of a prosperous East Africa can only be achieved through sustained collaboration and commitment from all member states.

She maintained that regional integration should remain people-centred, delivering measurable improvements in livelihoods, expanding business opportunities and fostering inclusive economic growth across the region.