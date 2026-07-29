PS Kiprono Rono Bans Sugar Imports, Says Kenya Can Meet Local Demand

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – The government has banned sugar imports by local sugar milling companies, with Agriculture Principal Secretary Kiprono Rono saying Kenya now produces enough sugar to meet domestic demand.

The move, announced on Wednesday, is aimed at protecting local sugarcane farmers, boosting the local sugar industry and reducing reliance on imported sugar.

Speaking during the launch of the 10th campus of the Kenya School of Agriculture at the former Pap Konam Agricultural Training Centre in Seme Constituency, Kisumu County, Rono said reforms in the sugar sector had doubled the country’s monthly sugar production.

According to the PS, production has increased from about 40,000 metric tonnes to more than 80,000 metric tonnes per month, demonstrating the impact of government reforms and expanded sugarcane farming.

“Our priority is to protect our farmers and ensure they benefit from their hard work. Kenya now has the capacity to produce enough sugar for its people, and there is no justification for continued importation by our sugar factories while local cane remains unharvested,” Rono said.

Rono cautioned sugar millers against neglecting locally grown sugarcane in favour of imports, insisting they must prioritize harvesting cane produced by Kenyan farmers.

He also reminded millers that the law requires farmers to be paid within five days of delivering their sugarcane, warning that delayed payments discourage production and undermine ongoing efforts to revive the sector.

“We expect all millers to comply fully with the law by paying farmers within five days after harvesting their cane. Timely payments will restore farmers’ confidence, increase production and secure the future of the sugar industry,” he said.

The Agriculture PS also urged farmers to embrace climate-smart farming, mechanisation and modern agricultural technologies to improve productivity, build resilience against climate change and enhance food security.

He praised collaboration between the national and county governments in implementing agricultural programmes, saying investments in agricultural training institutions would equip farmers and extension officers with the practical skills needed to modernise the sector.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o welcomed the handover of the former Pap Konam Agricultural Training Centre to the Kenya School of Agriculture, describing it as a milestone for agricultural education and innovation in the region.

“Transforming agriculture into a competitive and sustainable enterprise begins with investing in knowledge, innovation and human capital,” Nyong’o said.

He noted that the new campus will expand access to accredited training in agribusiness, horticulture, livestock management and dairy production, creating opportunities for farmers, extension officers and young agripreneurs to acquire practical skills.

Nyong’o said the partnership between the county and national governments would strengthen food security, improve agricultural productivity and support sustainable economic growth in the Lake Region.

The opening of the Kenya School of Agriculture’s 10th campus is expected to enhance agricultural research, innovation and farmer training while advancing the government’s broader agenda of food security, value addition and job creation.