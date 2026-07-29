Rwanda sets 2027 deadline to switch off 3G, clearing path for nationwide 4G and future 5G rollout

KIGALI, Rwanda, Jul 29– Rwanda has announced plans to phase out its legacy 2G and 3G mobile networks, with authorities setting June 30, 2027 as the nationwide deadline for switching off 3G services in a move aimed at accelerating the country’s transition to faster, more reliable digital connectivity.

The Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) said the retirement of 3G would be followed by a gradual shutdown of 2G services once key readiness benchmarks, including network coverage, service continuity and consumer device adoption, have been met.

According to the government, the shift will deliver faster internet speeds, improved call quality, fewer dropped connections and more reliable access to digital services such as mobile banking, government e-services, online education and digital health platforms.

“For consumers, this means faster internet, clearer calls, fewer dropped connections, and better access to mobile banking, government e-services, education, and health platforms that increasingly depend on modern

networks,” the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) said in a statement.

The transition is expected to free up valuable network spectrum currently used by older technologies, enabling mobile operators to expand and strengthen 4G services while laying the foundation for broader deployment of 5G across the country.

MINICT and the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) are jointly coordinating the migration in collaboration with mobile network operators, government agencies, the private sector and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition.

The Ministry said implementation will be guided by several readiness indicators, including nationwide availability of reliable 4G coverage, uninterrupted access to essential services such as voice calls, text messaging, mobile money and emergency communications.

The readiness assessment will also consider the migration of services that still rely on 2G or 3G technologies, the availability of affordable 4G-compatible devices, and sustained public awareness campaigns before the nationwide switch-off proceeds.

Pilot shutdowns of older networks will begin during 2026 to test system readiness ahead of the nationwide 3G switch-off in mid-2027.

The government said these trials will run alongside continued expansion of 4G infrastructure and regular monitoring of service quality.

Consumers have been urged to confirm whether their mobile phones and SIM cards support 4G technology.

Mobile operators will also notify customers whose devices or SIM cards require upgrading before the transition.

It also advised businesses and public institutions that still rely on 2G or 3G-enabled systems, including mobile money, payment platforms, utilities, transport, healthcare, public safety and government services, to begin upgrading their equipment to avoid disruptions

The government said additional guidance for service providers and the public will be issued as the migration progresses

“MINICT and RURA will issue further guidance to service providers and the public as the transition progresses,” the Ministry said.