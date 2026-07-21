Kenyan peacekeepers expand security operations in Eastern DRC to strengthen civilian protection

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — Kenyan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) have expanded their operations into a new strategic corridor in eastern DRC, widening efforts to protect civilians, secure humanitarian access and deny armed groups freedom of movement.

The Kenya Quick Reaction Force (KENQRF 5) has extended its operational footprint from the Mavivi–Mbau–Musuku–Mandumbi corridor to the Mavivi–Beni–Mangina–Mandubiena axis, following what the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) described as the successful consolidation of security along the initial route.

The newly secured corridor is a critical transport artery used by civilians, humanitarian agencies and commercial traffic in North Kivu, a region that has endured years of violence by armed groups.

According to the KDF, the expansion reflects MONUSCO’s evolving strategy of maintaining a flexible military presence capable of responding rapidly to changing security threats rather than relying on static deployments.

“Protecting civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo demands mobility, adaptability and a sustained presence in areas vulnerable to attacks by armed groups,” the KDF said in a statement.

To support the broader mission, Kenyan peacekeepers have established Mobile Operating Bases closer to communities considered most vulnerable to attacks.

The forward bases are designed to improve operational reach, shorten response times during security incidents and strengthen deterrence against armed groups operating in remote areas.

KDF said the expanded deployment is also expected to improve security for humanitarian operations, facilitate safer movement for civilians and support economic activity along one of the region’s key transport corridors.

Beyond military patrols, the new operating bases will enhance intelligence-driven operations through closer engagement with local communities.

The KDF said peacekeepers are working alongside community leaders to strengthen early warning systems and encourage information-sharing that enables quicker responses to emerging threats while disrupting the movements of illegal armed groups.

The deployment forms part of MONUSCO’s civilian protection mandate, which prioritizes securing conflict-affected areas and supporting efforts to restore stability in eastern DRC.

By extending its operational reach, KENQRF 5 is expected to increase pressure on armed groups, protect strategic transport routes and create safer conditions for humanitarian assistance and community recovery.