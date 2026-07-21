Ruto names IPOA chair nominee in raft of State appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – President William Ruto has nominated Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson Dr. Duncan Ojwang Oburu to chair the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), as part of a fresh round of appointments to constitutional commissions and public bodies.

The nominations, announced Tuesday through Notification of Presidential Action No. XI of 2026, also include appointments to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).

If approved by Parliament, Oburu will succeed former IPOA Chairperson Justice Ahmed Issack Hassan, who vacated the office after his appointment to the Court of Appeal earlier this year.

President Ruto also nominated former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and Antonina Lentoijoni to serve as members of the Teachers Service Commission.

Flora Mutua was nominated as a member of the Public Service Commission, also subject to parliamentary approval.

The nominations come as the government moves to fill vacancies in key constitutional commissions and independent offices following resignations and the expiry of office holders’ terms.

The President further nominated Wilson Kuria Thuita, Silvya C. Apaa, Ahmed Kanyara Bishar, Pascalyne Ntang’enoi Kimiriri, Ken Riaga, Evalyn Chepkirui Aruasa and Mary Nanjala Kilobi to serve on the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee, subject to ratification by the National and County Government Coordinating Summit in accordance with the Intergovernmental Relations Act.

Separately, President Ruto reorganised the government’s communications structure by appointing former National Police Service spokesperson Charles Owino Wahong’o as Government Spokesperson.

Owino was redeployed from the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, where he had been serving as Acting Head of Government Communications, to the Executive Office of the President.

Former Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura was redesignated as Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights in the Executive Office of the President.

The nominees to IPOA, TSC and PSC will now undergo parliamentary vetting before they can formally assume office.