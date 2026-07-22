Kalonzo launches public fundraising drive to bankroll #KomboaKenya movement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has launched a public fundraising campaign to finance his political movement, urging Kenyans to make voluntary contributions as part of what he described as a citizen-driven effort to “rescue” the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Under the #KomboaKenya campaign, Kalonzo appealed to supporters to contribute through Paybill 400200 using Account Number 728282, saying the initiative is intended to reduce reliance on wealthy financiers and place political change in the hands of ordinary citizens.

In a message accompanying the campaign, Wiper said every contribution would represent a vote of confidence in a politics anchored on integrity and public participation.

“You have chosen to close the gap between leaders and wananchi, between promises and the realities lived by ordinary Kenyans,” the party said.

“Your contribution proves that Kenya can be powered by honest people, not cartels or corruption.”

The fundraising drive also directs supporters to an online donation portal hosted on Kalonzo’s official campaign website.

Kalonzo framed the initiative as an opportunity for Kenyans to take ownership of the country’s political future through direct financial support.

“This country will not change until its people decide to own it. Kenya does not belong to politicians. It belongs to you. Your voice, your effort and your contribution will determine what tomorrow looks like,” the campaign message states.

The launch comes as opposition parties increasingly embrace grassroots fundraising to finance political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

On Tuesday, the Linda Mwananchi movement announced it had raised Sh519,144 within hours of launching its own public fundraising drive after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna appealed to Kenyans to contribute as little as Sh10.

According to figures released by the movement, 9,419 supporters made contributions between 7.30am and 6pm, with donations averaging Sh55.

The largest single contribution was Sh5,000, while the smallest was Sh1, reflecting the organisers’ call for supporters to give whatever they could afford.

Sifuna has dismissed claims that Linda Mwananchi is backed by wealthy financiers, saying the movement relies entirely on public donations because it has not yet been registered as a political party.

He explained that the movement’s M-Pesa Paybill is registered under his name and pledged full transparency in the management of the funds.

“We are not looking to enrich ourselves. What we need is enough to facilitate our activities across the country and support grassroots mobilisation,” Sifuna said.

The parallel fundraising drives underscore a growing shift within Kenya’s opposition towards small-donor financing, mirroring campaign models that seek to reduce dependence on large political benefactors while encouraging broader public participation.