Politicians Sponsoring Goons Risk Losing State Security, Coast Police Commander Warns

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 22 – Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has warned that politicians found sponsoring or hiring goons to cause violence will immediately lose their state-provided security.

Nuno said security agencies will not continue providing taxpayer-funded protection to leaders who are found facilitating criminal activities or using hired gangs to disrupt public order.

The regional police commander cautioned politicians against inciting violence or engaging criminal elements, warning that those found culpable will face the full force of the law in addition to having their security withdrawn.

He reaffirmed the commitment of security agencies to maintaining law and order across the Coast region, urging political leaders to conduct their activities peacefully and within the law.

Nuno also appealed to members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by reporting individuals involved in violence or other criminal activities.