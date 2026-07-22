Lawyers Nationwide to Boycott Courts Over Orders Halting JSC Probes of Judges

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – Lawyers across Kenya will from Wednesday boycott court proceedings in protest against court orders that have halted the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from investigating misconduct complaints against judges.

The nationwide boycott, spearheaded by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), is expected to disrupt proceedings in courts across the country as advocates withdraw their services in opposition to what they describe as interference with the JSC’s constitutional oversight mandate.

The LSK Council is scheduled to address the nation during a press briefing at 9:30 a.m. at the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi, where it is expected to outline the reasons for the industrial action and the society’s demands.

The boycott comes amid mounting concern within the legal fraternity over court orders that have temporarily barred the JSC from hearing and determining disciplinary cases involving judges accused of misconduct.

Several senior lawyers have already declared they will not attend court. Former LSK President Nelson Havi announced he would boycott all court sessions scheduled for Wednesday and instead join LSK leadership and members of the Senior Counsel Bar at the Supreme Court for the briefing.

The legal fraternity argues that the orders undermine accountability within the Judiciary and hinder the constitutional role of the JSC in maintaining judicial integrity.