China Pledges Deeper Security Cooperation With Kenya as Global Tensions Rise

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – China has pledged to deepen military and security cooperation with Kenya, citing growing global instability and the need for stronger partnerships to promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Speaking during celebrations marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Nairobi on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said Beijing was ready to expand cooperation with Kenya in peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, maritime security, emergency response and military exchanges.

The ambassador said Kenya remains a key security partner in East Africa and praised the country’s role in regional peace initiatives and United Nations peacekeeping operations.

“China highly appreciates Kenya’s active participation in regional peace processes, United Nations peacekeeping operations, counter-terrorism and humanitarian affairs,” Guo said.

She noted that the two countries had maintained close cooperation in personnel training, military exchanges, peacekeeping operations, maritime security, counter-terrorism and emergency rescue, saying the partnership had contributed to peace and stability in East Africa and the Horn of Africa.

“China stands ready to work with Kenya… to continuously deepen exchanges and cooperation in peace and security, advance the building of a China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era, and inject more positive energy into peace, stability and prosperity in the Horn of Africa,” she said.

The envoy’s remarks came against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts and emerging security threats across the globe.

She warned that the world had entered what she described as a “new period of turbulence and transformation”, characterised by prolonged geopolitical conflicts, terrorism, cyber threats, climate change and public health challenges.

Guo argued that security could not be achieved through military blocs, unilateral action or power politics, urging countries to embrace dialogue and multilateral cooperation.

“Humanity is an indivisible security community. The security of one country cannot be built at the expense of the security of others,” she said.

She defended China’s military modernisation, insisting the country’s defence policy remained peaceful and defensive.

“The purpose of China’s development of its national defence capabilities has always been to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and to uphold regional and world peace and stability,” Guo said.

“China will never seek hegemony. China will never seek expansion. China will never seek spheres of influence.”

The ambassador also highlighted China’s Global Security Initiative, saying it promotes respect for sovereignty, adherence to the United Nations Charter and the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue.

She said Beijing would continue supporting African countries in strengthening their capacities in peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, maritime security, disaster response and public health while backing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the “Silencing the Guns in Africa” initiative.

Representing Kenya, Vice Chief of the Defence Forces Lt Gen John Omenda reaffirmed Nairobi’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with China, describing the relationship as one built on military diplomacy and practical cooperation.

He said collaboration between the Kenya Defence Forces and the PLA had continued to expand through military training, logistical support, peace support operations, disaster response, humanitarian assistance and other areas of mutual security interest.

“The military relationship between Kenya and the People’s Republic of China has continued to grow through military diplomacy, training, logistical support, collaboration in peace support operations, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, as well as other areas of shared security interest,” Omenda said.

He added that the Ministry of Defence remained committed to expanding the partnership in a manner that is mutually beneficial and aligned with Kenya’s defence priorities.

“On behalf of the Cabinet Secretary for Defence and the Kenya Defence Forces, I convey our congratulations to the People’s Liberation Army and wish you every success as you continue to serve your nation and contribute to regional and international peace and security,” Omenda said.

The reception brought together senior military officers, diplomats and invited guests to commemorate the PLA’s 99th anniversary and underscore the growing strategic partnership between Kenya and China on regional security and defence cooperation.