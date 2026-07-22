Nairobi County Executive approves Phase I of Mass Rapid Transit System

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The Nairobi County Executive has approved the implementation framework for Phase I of the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit System (NMRTS), paving the way for the rollout of a major public transport project aimed at easing congestion in the capital.

The decision was made during the 90th County Executive Committee meeting chaired by Governor Johnson Sakaja, with the proposal developed in collaboration with the Executive Office of the President.

Phase I will focus on two key components: the construction of an underground transit core within the Central Business District (CBD) and the Eastlands Line, which is expected to improve connectivity between one of Nairobi’s busiest residential areas and the city centre.

Governor Sakaja said the approval marked the beginning of implementation after years of planning to address chronic traffic congestion.

“Today, we say that Lazima Iwork!. The approval of NMRTS Phase I is our firm commitment to delivering a modern, fast, safe and dignified public transit network.”

According to the county government, the project is expected to significantly reduce travel times and transport costs for hundreds of thousands of commuters by linking Eastlands directly to an integrated CBD station network.

The underground CBD section is intended to preserve surface space, ease congestion in the city centre and provide seamless connections between high-capacity public transport, pedestrians and non-motorised transport.

County officials said the project will also create jobs during both construction and operation while helping reduce carbon emissions as part of Nairobi’s broader sustainability agenda.

The proposal was presented by Dr. Silvester Kasuku, Governance Advisor in the Executive Office of the President, highlighting collaboration between the national and county governments.

Sakaja said planning for Phase II is already underway and will extend the network to Westlands, Ngong Road and Lang’ata Road, while improving connectivity for commuters travelling from Ongata Rongai, Ngong and western Nairobi.

Once complete, the NMRTS will integrate with the city’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors through key interchange stations to create a unified public transport network.

The county government said it will now begin public participation forums, stakeholder consultations with transport sector players and inter-agency implementation planning ahead of the project’s groundbreaking.