Music to the ear: Pro golfer Njoroge Kibugu reveals plans for new career

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2026 – Even as his golf career continues flourishing and blossoming, top player Njoroge Kibugu is equally focused on stamping his mark in another sector.

The youngster has recently ventured into music, entering the scene under the moniker ‘Trippie Joe.’

Unlike his stage name, Trippie Joe is hoping that his newfound career will steadily grow notwithstanding the slippery path that is the music industry.

“I’ve just popped up into the music scene. I haven’t gotten serious with it yet. I need to talk to Motif (music producer) a bit more. I have a few songs out there under the name Trippie Joe,” Njoroge revealed during an appearance on Capital FM evening show The Jam on Tuesday.

A successful music career is bound to add more to his burgeoning reputation as one of Kenya’s renowned talents who has put the country on the map by virtue of his performances on the green.

Njoroge is already considered as the best pro golfer that Kenya has to offer, an accolade further enhanced at this year’s Magical Kenya Open in which he was the only one from the country to make the cut into the final round of the DP World Tour event.

In 2022, as an 18-year-old amateur, he made the cut for the prestigious competition, eventually finishing in 42nd place in what was his debut.

Such outstanding results are not by chance or fluke but by virtue of self-discipline and hard work.

These life values, Kibugu reveals, have been integral in keeping him grounded and focused on his career growth, notwithstanding widespread admiration from bevies of beauties who keep calling out his name from every corner.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. You have to keep your head in the game and the minute you get a big head… golf is a funny game where it’ll just humble you straight away. You have to keep a constant mindset and the same goals that got you where you’re going you have to continue following them and stand by your morals and everything,” the youngster explains.

Since his excellent result at the Magical Kenya Open, Njoroge has kept his feet on the pedal as far as the drive for more success is concerned.

In the run-up to the competition, the youngster had scored a first by becoming the first male golfer from East Africa to earn a slot in the Sunshine Development Tour in South Africa.

His debut in the elite tournament was further evidence that he deserves to mix it up with the creme-de-la-creme of the game.

Locally, Njoroge has been active in the PGK Equator Tour, which he believes has enabled him maintain — or improve — the quality of play as he prepares to return to South Africa.

“I’ve been able to participate on the Equator Tour and Sunshine Development Tour. We just had three events in the last three weeks; two in Nyali and one in Ruiru. Won the one in Nyali, then came second, then eleventh in the last one and then I go back to South Africa for the rest of the season, next month,” he said.

The youngster has benefited a lot from support by the NCBA Bank and reveals that the support has not only been financial but also intellectually.

“They’ve helped me greatly, I’ve been introduced to a lot of smart people and a lot of people who know what they’re doing with their money and they’ve helped educate me, especially knowing where to invest,” Njoroge said.

With such grand ambitions that extend beyond the fairways and greens, Njoroge will undoubtedly need all the help he can get to ensure he does not veer off course.

With NCBA Bank reiterating their support for young talents around the country, this will definitely be music to the ears of Trippie Joe.