Kibugu tightens grip on Absa Invitational lead ahead of final round

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8, 2026 – Defending champion Njoroge Kibugu produced a brilliant second-round performance to storm to the top of the leaderboard at the Absa Invitational, the fourth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, setting up an exciting final-round showdown at Nyali Golf & Country Club on Thursday.

The Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club professional, who began the day tied for 13th on level par, carded a composed 4-under par 67 on the par-71 course to move to 4-under par overall, reaffirming his status as one of the favourites on a course where he claimed victory last season.

Kibugu’s impressive round featured seven birdies on the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 11th, 13th, 15th and 18th holes, with his only dropped shots coming on the 4th, 14th and 17th.

A confident Kibugu said he was pleased with how he managed his round and will remain focused heading into the decisive final day.

“I played solid golf today and gave myself plenty of opportunities. I hit the ball really well early on and got off to a good start. At some point, fatigue started to set in and I wasn’t hitting the driver as well off the tee, but overall, it was a solid round. I really like this golf course. It holds a special place in my heart. I’m excited to get back out there tomorrow and see what the final round has in store,” he said.

Hot on his heels are Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club and Mohit Mediratta of Sigona Golf Club, who are tied for second place on 3-under par overall, just one shot behind the leader.

Snow carded a solid 2-under par 69, highlighted by birdies on the 5th, 7th and 10th, before producing a spectacular eagle on the par-five 11th.

Despite a bogey on the 2nd and a costly double-bogey on the 9th threatening to derail his charge, the experienced professional stayed composed to remain firmly in contention.

Mediratta also remained in the hunt after signing for a 1-under par 70.

He enjoyed a flying start with birdies on the 1st, 4th, 5th and 9th, making the turn atop the leaderboard.

Although the back nine proved more challenging, with birdies on the 11th and 16th offset by bogeys on the 10th 12th, 13th and 14th, he stayed within striking distance heading into the final round.

A further five players share fourth place on 2-under par overall, namely Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera, Michael Karanga, Taimur Malik, David Wakhu and first-round leader Eric Ooko, ensuring the title race remains wide open.

Meanwhile, Samuel Njoroge produced the round of the day, firing a superb 5-under par 66 to erase his opening-round deficit and climb to ninth place on 1-under par overall.

His outstanding round featured birdies on the 1st, 5th, 7th, 11th, 12th and 17th, with his only blemish coming on the 4th hole.

After his impressive recovery, Njoroge said he was delighted to bounce back after a difficult opening round.

“I came into today determined to play well after yesterday’s round, which I wasn’t very happy with. I went back to the range after the round for some extra practice, and it paid off. Everything came together today, especially off the tee and on the greens, and I’m happy to have played myself back into contention. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow,” he said.

Nigeria’s Godwin Okoko also impressed, returning the second-best round of the day with a 4-under par 67.

His scorecard featured birdies on the 1st, 5th, 9th, 12th and 14th, with his only dropped shot coming on the 6th hole, lifting him back into contention ahead of the final day.

Okoko said consistency will be key if he is to challenge for the title.

“I stayed patient throughout the round and gave myself chances. It’s a good position to be in heading into the final day, and I’ll be looking to finish strongly,” he said.

A total of 34 players made the cut to play in the final round tomorrow where the leading players will battle it out over the final 18 holes for the Absa Invitational title, a share of the tournament’s KES 2 Million prize purse, as well as valuable Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points, which are crucial in the race for qualification to the main Sunshine Tour.