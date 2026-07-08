Shabana head coach outlines key targets for Tore Bobe ahead of new season

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8, 2026 – Newly-appointed Shabana head coach Ahmed Fathi has earmarked continental football as his ultimate target for next season.

Fathi has vowed to transform Tore Bobe into title contenders, with the end-goal of qualifying for the Caf Champions League or the Confederations Cup.

“With this kind of club and the kind of supporters we have, we should be aiming high. We want to compete at the continental level and we have to be competing for the league (FKF Premier League),” the Egyptian said.

The widely-travelled tactician was unveiled on Friday afternoon at the Nyayo Stadium, marking a new milestone for the Glamour Boys as its first ever foreign coach.

Fathi reveals that his decision to sign on the dotted line for Shabana was a no-brainer, considering the ambitious project that the Gusii-based club presented to him.

“It’s a big chance for me to be here at this club. It is a great opportunity to connect with the unbelievable supporters. It is a big chance for any coach to come and handle a big club like Shabana, which is one of the biggest clubs here in this country. It is a great opportunity for me and I hope it will never pass without making any achievement,” he said.

The 40-year-old comes to Shabana off the back of a disappointing season at his last post, at Ghanaian side Swedru All Blacks with who he won 12 matches, drew nine and lost 13.

Most of his coaching career has been as an assistant, including in his homeland where he worked for Bank El Ahly, Modern Future, El Gouna and Ismaily FC.

He will have gotten a brief from his new bosses regarding the passionate Tore Bobe fanbase who are hungry and thirsty for silverware — having come so close last season only to eventually finish fifth.

It is a fact that is not lost on Fathi who has called on supporters and all stakeholders to join hands in elevating the club to greater heights.

“I am sure it is a big challenge and it will not be easy to go through all these things. For them, I want to tell them we will do our best to develop a very sharp and tough team…very organised team. We will try to shape up into a very modern way of playing the game, to create a new identity for the club,” the Caf A licensing coach holder said.

Other than Fathi, the club have appointed another Egyptian, Mohammed Adly, as team analyst, former coach Hesbon Nyabinge as assistant coach, and Rwanda’s Hatagekimana Corneille as the strength and conditioning coach.

Additionally, the club have been busy shopping in the transfer market, snapping up ex-Posta Rangers custodian Lazarazu Bixinte, ex-Nairobi United skipper Daniel Bichiok Dang and Sweden-based attacking midfielder Sigmunn Maina.