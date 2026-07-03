K’Ogalo face tough opposition in quest for first Cecafa title since 1985

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3, 2026 – FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia will be Kenya’s sole representative at the upcoming Cecafa Club Championships, set for Kigali, Rwanda on July 24-August 8.

According to a statement from the regional body, the three-time champions are among 12 teams from the East and Central Africa region who will be battling for glory at the competition.

Other notable teams who will be in contention include six-time champions Simba SC of Tanzania, Sudanese giants El Merreikh,and Rwanda’s APR — both of who have won three titles.

“We are excited that the tournament will give our teams a platform to prepare ahead of the Caf competitions kicking off on September 2026,” Cecafa’s interim executive director Jean Sseninde.

The matches will be held at Amahoro Stadium and the Kigali Pele Stadium.

K’Ogalo return to the regional competition since their last participation in 2019 where they reached the quarters, eventually losing 2-1 to Zambia’s Green Eagles.

Speaking earlier in the week, Gor chair Ambrose Rachier said they will expend resources to ensure the team is prepared to pull off positive results at the competition.

“We will start our preparations upon the advice of the technical team. We will prepare for Cecafa, which begins on the 18th of July. We need to be ready because we also have the Community Shield cup on August 15. Whatever we are doing now should be in anticipation so that we are not caught unawares,” the city lawyer said.

K’Ogalo‘s Cecafa titles came in 1980, 1981 and 1985, a fact that will only stir their desire to end the dry spell.

Beyond the fight for regional glory, this year’s competition will be a quasi-pre season for K’Ogalo who will be competing in the Caf Champions League, in addition to defending their league title.