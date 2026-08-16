Kenyan rugby legend confirms departure from coaching position at Shujaa

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16, 2026 – KCB Rugby 7s head coach Andrew Amonde has confirmed that he is no longer in charge of strength and conditioning in the national team.

The former Shujaa captain described the development as unfortunate, adding that his focus will now be concentrated on his role with the bankers.

“I just got that news recently. It’s unfortunate that I will not be part of Kenya 7s…unfortunately we have parted ways with the union (KRU). I will focus on what I have…on KCB to give them full attention and see how much we can be able to grow as a team,” Amonde said.

Reports earlier in the week indicated that Amonde had been relinquished his position with Shujaa, on the basis that he cannot hold two posts (at KCB and with Shujaa).

It is a claim that raised eyebrows considering there are a number of tacticians who work two jobs; at the club and national level.

Amonde joined Shujaa as part of Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s technical bench in August 2023, steering the team through the African 7s-cum-Olympics qualifiers, World Challenger Series and into the World Rugby Series.

Previously, he had won the armband for the national team, captaining them at major competitions including the World Series, 2016 and 2020 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo respectively.

At the club level, he has enjoyed success with the bankers, having transitioned from playing for them to the touchline.

He boasts seven Kenya Cup crowns, two Enterprise Cup titles, and the same number of National Sevens Circuit (NSC) titles.

As a coach, he guided the bankers to glory in last year’s NSC.