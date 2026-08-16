Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi faction defies Homa Bay roadblocks, vows to keep fighting for democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16-The Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi political rally got underway in Nyandiwa, Homa Bay County, on Sunday despite attempts to block roads leading to the venue, with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna using the gathering to rally supporters around democracy, human rights and political unity.

Sifuna thanked residents for what he described as their steadfast support during his nine years as Secretary-General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), while accusing political opponents of attempting to divide the Luo and Luhya communities through propaganda.

He also launched a fresh attack on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) administration, linking his break with the government to the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody.

“Even if our opponents and enemies try to bring propaganda between us, we will not abandon one another,” Sifuna told the gathering.

“We will not abandon one another. We will not fall out. We will not split.”

Sifuna said his political alliance with former allies and leaders from the Luo Nyanza and Luhya communities remained intact despite attempts to create divisions.

“I, together with this Honourable member, Babu Owino, and Honourable James Orengo, together with the entire Mulembe community and the entire Luo Nyanza community, we will not abandon one another, and we will not fall out,” he said.

The rally came after a tense morning in Homa Bay, where roads leading into and out of the town were reportedly barricaded with large stones ahead of the meeting.

Videos circulating on social media showed sections of roads blocked, with some motorists unable to access parts of the town. Sifuna said residents had removed the obstacles, allowing the rally to proceed.

“We woke up this morning and found that the roads had been blocked. But you, the people of Nyandiwa, deserve to applaud yourselves because you came out yourselves and removed the rubbish they had placed on the road,” he said.

“They said we would not be able to reach Nyandiwa. Here we are.”

The roadblocks came a day after a group of youths allegedly raided Homa Bay Tourist Hotel, vandalising the facility and stealing property of unknown value.

According to a police incident report, the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, with the hotel manager reporting the matter at Homa Bay Police Station at 10:15 p.m.

Police officers, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Investigation personnel, visited the facility in the Homa Bay Pier Lake area.

“Police managed to access the said hotel, where they found all hotel stationery, accessories and furniture of unknown value were destroyed and stolen therein,” the police report said.

The suspects reportedly fled on motorcycles before police arrived. Their identities and the motive for the attack remained unclear, with investigations ongoing.

Against this backdrop, Sifuna urged supporters to remain committed to what he described as the democratic values championed by the late former ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“Baba taught us to put democracy first, to put the freedom of the people first and to put the rule of law first,” he said.

He criticised those advocating for development at the expense of civil liberties and human rights.

“They are telling you that as long as a road is built, even if people are killed, it is acceptable,” Sifuna said, urging supporters to reject such a position.

“Let us continue on the path Baba taught us. Let us continue on the path that Baba left for us.”

Sifuna targets Ruto

Sifuna also challenged President William Ruto’s political support in Homa Bay, dismissing claims that the county remains a stronghold for the President.

He said the Linda Mwananchi movement had travelled across the country and claimed it had found little support for the President in areas it had visited.

“They are telling us that this is Kasongo’s stronghold,” Sifuna said, using a nickname for Ruto.

Sifuna further explained that the death of Ojwang marked a turning point in his relationship with the government.

“My problems within the ODM party began on the day police officers came from Nairobi to Homa Bay and took a young man called Albert Ojwang,” he said.

“The day they killed Albert OJwang, I said that was the end of my relationship with this oppressive UDA government.”

Ojwang died in police custody in June, an incident that triggered public outrage and renewed scrutiny of police conduct.

Sifuna said the incident reinforced his decision to distance himself from the administration.

He also used the rally to appeal to supporters who share Raila’s political ideals to join his movement.

“All those who believed in the policies of Baba Raila Amolo Odinga, all those who believe in democracy, justice and the rule of law, should walk with us,” he said.

The senator contrasted political leadership based on infrastructure development with one centred on civil liberties and protection of citizens.

“The promise I make to you is that there will never be a day when I send my police officers to come and take your young people here in Homa Bay and subject them to the kind of harm that was inflicted on Albert Ojwang.”

The rally proceeded despite the earlier attempts to disrupt access to the venue, adding to a growing political contest in Homa Bay ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The government has maintained that political groups have a constitutional right to hold meetings anywhere in the country, while warning organisers and supporters against violating the law.