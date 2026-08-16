Karungo calls on Ruto to resign over rising political violence and goonism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16-Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa has called on President William Ruto to resign, accusing his administration of failing to contain political violence, goonism and insecurity as tensions escalate around political rallies.

Karungo made the remarks on Sunday while attending a church service at PCEA Rev. Samuel Marima Memorial Church in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, where he criticized the government over recent incidents of violence targeting political actors and supporters.

The senator’s call came against the backdrop of heightened tensions in Homa Bay, where a planned Linda Mwananchi political rally was preceded by reports of an attack on a hotel, road blockades and threats by rival political groups to disrupt the gathering.

Karungo accused the government of failing to guarantee Kenyans the freedom to travel and participate in political activities without fear of violence.

“We want to tell you, Honourable William Ruto, that if you have failed to repair this country, you do not have to wait until 2027,” Karungo said.

“You do not have to wait if you have failed to restore respect and security in this country, because everyone must be able to travel and go wherever they want.”

The senator’s remarks followed reports of an attack at Homa Bay Tourist Hotel on Saturday night, where a group of youths allegedly vandalised the premises and stole property of unknown value.

According to a police incident report, the youths raided the hotel at about 8 p.m. before fleeing on motorcycles.

Officers later visited the facility alongside detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Investigation personnel.

“Police managed to access the said hotel whereby they found all hotel stationery, accessories, and furniture of unknown value were destroyed and stolen therein,” the police report said.

The motive for the attack and the identities of those involved remained unclear, with investigations underway.

The incident was followed by reports on Sunday morning that roads leading into and out of Homa Bay Town had been barricaded with large stones, disrupting movement ahead of the Linda Mwananchi rally.

Videos circulating online showed sections of the roads blocked, raising concerns over the safety of political leaders and supporters travelling to the meeting.

Karungo condemned what he described as the use of goons to intimidate political opponents, linking the Homa Bay developments to an earlier incident in Nakuru where he said political actors had also been attacked.

“We were also in Nakuru recently, on Friday and Saturday, and we were there together with His Excellency and his vehicles. We were also attacked there by people associated with the goons,” he said.

He said the government had a responsibility to ensure that Kenyans could move freely and participate in political activities without intimidation.

“Everyone must be able to travel and go wherever they want,” Karungo said.

The senator’s remarks came as the government maintained that political groups have a constitutional right to hold meetings anywhere in the country, while warning them against violating the law.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the government would provide security for political gatherings regardless of the organisers’ political affiliations.

Omollo, however, cautioned political actors and their supporters against breaching the law, stressing that the right to political assembly must be exercised peacefully.

The National Police Service has similarly warned politicians, rally organisers and other individuals against incitement, provocation and conduct likely to breach the peace following the arrest of 15 suspects allegedly planning to disrupt political activities.

The Service has also directed officers deployed to political events to maintain law and order while upholding professionalism, impartiality and restraint.