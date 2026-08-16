Tension rises in Homa Bay as roads blocked ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally

NAIROBI,Kenya, Aug 16-Tension gripped Homa Bay Town on Sunday morning after roads leading into and out of the town were reportedly blocked with large stones ahead of a planned Linda Mwananchi political rally.

Amateur videos circulating on social media showed sections of major roads barricaded, with the stones apparently placed overnight and leaving some routes inaccessible to motorists.

The disruption came hours before the rally, scheduled for Sunday amid heightened political tensions in the area following warnings by leaders allied to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) that they would block the gathering associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement.

The reported roadblocks have raised concerns over the safety and security of political leaders and supporters expected to attend the meeting.

The developments came despite earlier assurances from the government that adequate security would be provided for the rally and those attending it.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo had said the government would protect participants, stressing that Kenyans have a constitutional right to assemble and hold political meetings regardless of their political affiliations.

“Whether they do whichever formation, everybody has a right to go to any part, any corner of the country and converse their issues,” Omollo said.

The PS, however, cautioned political actors and their supporters against breaching the law, saying the freedom to hold political meetings comes with an obligation to maintain peace and order.

As the situation unfolded, Linda Mwananchi member and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna appeared to acknowledge reports of the roadblocks, signaling that the group remained determined to proceed with its programme.

“Top of the morning from the beautiful Homabay! I hear they have barricaded the roads? Let’s see each other shortly,” Sifuna said.

The barricading of roads adds a new layer of tension to an already charged political environment in Homa Bay, with attention now focused on whether the rally will proceed as planned and how security agencies will manage the competing political interests.