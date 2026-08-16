Rowdy youths raid Homa Bay hotel, destroy and steal property ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 — A group of youths allegedly attacked a hotel in Homa Bay on Saturday night, destroying and stealing property of unknown value as political tensions escalated ahead of a planned Linda Mwananchi rally.

According to a police incident report, the youths raided Homa Bay Tourist Hotel at around 8 p.m. before vandalising the facility and taking away unspecified items.

The hotel manager reported the incident at Homa Bay Police Station at 10:15 p.m.

Police said officers, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel, were dispatched to the hotel located in the Homa Bay Pier Lake area, about two kilometres west of the police station.

“Police managed to access the said hotel whereby they found all hotel stationeries, accessories and furnitures of unknown value was destroyed and stolen therein,” the police report said.

By the time officers arrived, the group had reportedly fled the scene using motorcycles.

The report did not identify the youths or establish the motive for the attack.

Police said investigations were underway, with the matter being handled by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) in Homa Bay.

The incident comes against a backdrop of heightened political tensions in Homa Bay ahead of the Linda Mwananchi rally scheduled for Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, roads leading into and out of Homa Bay Town were reportedly barricaded with large stones, disrupting movement in some sections of the town.

Videos circulating on social media showed vehicles unable to access some roads, with the barricades appearing to have been placed overnight.

The road blockades followed warnings from ODM-allied leaders who had vowed to oppose the planned gathering associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement.

The government had earlier assured organisers and participants that security would be provided during the rally.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said political groups had a constitutional right to hold meetings anywhere in the country, regardless of their affiliations, but warned participants to respect the law.