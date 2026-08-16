15 suspected gang members arrested, crude weapons seized in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16— Police have arrested 15 suspected gang members and recovered an assortment of crude weapons during a coordinated operation along the Kisumu–Kericho highway, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

The operation was launched after detectives received intelligence that a group of people suspected to be armed with crude weapons was travelling towards Kisumu in three vehicles.

Detectives from the DCI Operations Support Unit (OSU), working with officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) in Nyanza and DCI Kisumu Central, intercepted the vehicles and arrested the suspects.

The group was travelling in a grey Toyota Noah vehicle and two white Toyota Hiace vans.

The two vans were operating under the Nyakija Classic Shuttle along the Kisumu–Migori route.

DCI said a search of the vehicles and the suspects led to the recovery of several mobile phones and a range of weapons and other items suspected to be linked to criminal activity.

Among the items seized were machetes, pangas, knives, ropes and a metal rod or club.

However, one suspect identified as Oliver Jaoko, alias Oliveti, who detectives believe was leading the group, escaped during the operation after reportedly jumping through a vehicle window.

The 15 suspects and the recovered exhibits were taken into police custody for further processing as detectives intensified efforts to track down Jaoko.

“The operation underscores the resolve of the National Police Service to disrupt criminal networks before they can strike, keeping dangerous individuals and weapons off the streets and safeguarding innocent members of the public,” the DCI said.

The suspects are expected to face charges after investigations are completed, while detectives continue to pursue the suspected gang leader.

The operation came a few hours after the planned Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay.