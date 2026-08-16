‘Olympics or nothing:’ Malkia Strikers not ready to surrender continental crown on home soil

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16, 2026 – National women’s volleyball team head coach Geoffrey Omondi has vowed to defend their African title in their quest to clinch the sole ticket to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Kenya hosts the Africa Nations Championships at the Kasarani Indoor Arena and Lang’ata Sports Complex on August 23-September 5, and Omondi insists the onus is on them to ensure the trophy remains home.

“We are ready. The title will remain at home. Only few players here have gone to Olympics and our prayer and hope is that we win the sole ticket to the Games. I know it will not be a walk in the park but we are doing everything possible to see to it that we qualify,” Omondi, also the Kenya Pipeline tactician, said.

With 10 titles to their name, Malkia Strikers are the most successful nation in the history of the continental showpiece, winning their latest crown in 2024 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Regardless, it will be an arduous task on home soil, with 15 other teams angling to dislodge them from the throne.

These include other tournament favourites, such as Egypt, Cameroon and Algeria, among others.

Omondi’s charges have been in training at the Kasarani Indoor Arena for the past two months, even as the gaffer prepares to name his final squad.

Having announced a 14-member team on Saturday, the gaffer insists there is a bit of work to be done before they are revving to go for gold.

“We have few remaining days to tighten the loose ends,” he said.

Ever since he took charge of the national team last year, Omondi has developed a knack for surprise call-ups as part of his rebuilding process at Malkia Strikers.

His squad for the continental showpiece is no different, with the tactician incorporating liberos Sharon Arusei of Kenya Pipeline and KCB Volleyball’s Josephine Kataa as well as outside hitter Milka Akinyi — presently a student at St Cecilia’s Aluor Girls Senior School.

Returning to the national team set-up are KCB’s Esther Mutinda and middle blocker Marion Sokoiyo, both of who missed out on last year’s World Championships in Thailand.

Conversely, Omondi has dropped Jemimah Siang’u, Juliana Namutira, Sharon Sandui, Pauline Chemutai, Deborah Jesang and Linar Ogweno Achieng.

Malkia Strikers final squad: Meldina Sande (captain), Milka Akinyi, Daisy Jepkorir and Veronica Adhiambo, Gladys Ekaru(assistant captain), Marian Sokoiyo, Lorine Chebet and Belinda Barasa, Terry Tata and Mercy Iminza, Josephine Kataa and Sharon Arusei.

Officials

Head coach Geoffrey Omondi

Assistant coach David Kainga

Second assistant coach Patrick Sang

Statistician Brackcidise Agala

Physiotherapist Conceptor