KCB continue Sevens dominance over Kabras Sugar with thrilling win at Kabeberi

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 15, 2026 – KCB Rugby came from behind to edge Kabras Sugar 12-7 in a thrilling end to Day One of the Kabeberi 7s at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday evening.

The sugar millers went 7-5 ahead at the interval courtesy of Jone Kubu’s try, Eric Cantona converting for the extras.

The bankers replied through George ‘Japolo’ Ooro, who ultimately added the winning try midway through the second half to earn maximum points in Pool D for Andrew Amonde’s side.

Both sides had already secured their slots in the main cup quarterfinals, following wins against Masinde Muliro University and Nakuru RFC respectively.

Also finishing the day with a 100 per cent record were Kenya Harlequin who outclassed Daystar University Falcons 19-7 in their final Pool A tie.

A brace by Brighton Omondi and another try by David Mwangi put Quins in the ascendancy against the students who got one back via Arnold Agonda.

The other Pool A tie saw Kisumu RFC notch their first win of the competition, beating Impala RFC 32-10 courtesy of Harrison Mauve treble, in addition to tries by Vince Ogolla, Brian Lilumbi and Walter Ambe.

The Gazelles replied via Benjamin Madaga and Kuria Karanja’s tries.

Both teams were already out of contention for the main cup quarters, having lost both their matches to Quins and Falcons.

Meanwhile, hosts Mwamba RFC had to settle for second place in Pool B after losing 29-12 to Strathmore University Leos in their final fixture of the day.

Victor Mola was the star of the show, scoring a hattrick for the students in the end-to-end encounter that also saw Patrick Kluivert and Brian Mwendwa going over for Leos.

Former Shujaa co-captain Tony Omondi and Norman Nandambi scored for Kulabu, who had already sealed their spot in the main cup knockouts after wins over Catholic University Monks and Nondies.

Leos’ win over Mwamba was crucial to snatching the top spot in the pool after winning 33-15 against Monks before drawing 24-24 with Nondies.

For the Red Lions, a 33-19 mauling of the Monks was enough consolation after their tough outing in the first two matches.

Dala 7s losing finalists Menengai Oilers also finished with an unblemished record, slipping past Zetech Oaks in a 38-14 victory in their ultimate Pool C duel.

Lucas Onyango and Glacious Owino came away with braces of tries as Philip Okeyo and Alvin Khaoli came up with one each.

Brian Ondego also scored a brace but it was not enough to save the students.

The other Pool C encounter saw Kenyatta University Blak Blad sneak into the quarters with a hard-fought 19-5 triumph over Mombasa Rugby.

Collins Amayo put the ‘coasterians’ in the lead but the students came back relentlessly to reverse the tide with tries from Shuaib Wesonga, George Ambale and Claude Nyamiro.