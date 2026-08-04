Pain and persistence pays dividends for Kabras Sugar youngster at Dala 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2026 – Kabras Sugar youngster Rayvon Ambale says winning the Dala 7s is a perfect reward for his persistence amid injury struggles since the start of the year.

The Kenya Morans winger revealed that he has been struggling with a fracture, which kept him out of action for a majority of the year before his return for the National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

“I mean, it has been very tough for me. From the start of the year, on January 1st, I had a fracture. So, for me coming back and being able to participate at this level, I am very grateful for what I have achieved,” the Butula High School alumnus said.

Ambale’s return to action couldn’t have gone any better after he played a starring role in his team’s triumph at the past weekend’s Dala 7s in Kisumu.

He was on the mark, scoring a second half try as the sugar millers beat arch-rivals Menengai Oilers 17-5 to win a trophy they last hoisted in 2024.

It was the icing on the cake of a sweet outing for Ambale whose impact in the NSC was clear for all and sundry from the first leg of the competition at the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru, a fortnight ago.

At the lakeside, he added to his 51 points accumulated in Nakuru to take his tally to 128 and cement his position at the leaderboard as the highest points scorer across two legs.

Ambale was justifiably crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at Dala 7s, an individual honour that the youngster reveals has motivated him to continue giving his best for the sake of Kabras Sugar.

“Definitely, of course, it motivates me to keep taking it and also to win the next leg. That is what we are here for. I would say we have a very good squad coming up. This year, we are going to, as I said, we are going to be unpredictive and hopefully we are going to win the overall tournament,” he said.

Borrowing from his painful experience of the last six months, the former Bath Academy Rugby player has lent a word of encouragement to anyone stuck in the cul-de-sac of life, with seemingly no way out of their afflictions.

“I would just tell them to be patient, it takes a lot of time. Just be patient and keep working every time. If you have life and you have injuries, just do those small things that matter and hopefully you will just pay off,” he said.

As the NSC heads to Nairobi for the third leg of competition (August 15-16), Ambale will be looking to continue reaping the dividends of patience and persistence amid a trying time on the treatment table.