Handshake hullabaloos: Why Kabras player ‘snubbed’ KRU chair Harriet Okach

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2026 – Kabras Sugar RFC have defended Fredrick Wangila from accusations of disrespect after he appeared to snub a handshake from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Harriet Okach at Sunday’s Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru.

In a statement, the sugar millers said Wangila is a practising Muslim who was observing a period of prayer and religious observation.

“Fredrick’s actions were not intended to show disrespect to the Kenya Rugby Union Chairlady or anyone present. As a practicing Muslim, he was observing a period of prayer and religious devotion during which his faith does not permit physical contact with women,” the club said.

The 2017 National Sevens Circuit (NSC) champions further apologised for any misunderstanding that the incident may have caused.

“We regret any misunderstanding or unintended offence caused and reaffirm our utmost respect for the Kenya Rugby Union and all stakeholders. We remain committed to promoting mutual respect, understanding, and unity within the rugby community,” Kabras said.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media show Wangila putting his hand to his chest as Okach stretched out her hand for a handshake, leaving the KRU boss baffled.

The incident occurred as Kabras and KCB Rugby lined up for their final match-up at the Nakuru Athletic Club, which the bankers eventually won 19-12.