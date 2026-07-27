Leopards turn to Mwalala to quench longtime hunger for silverware

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2026 – AFC Leopards have unveiled experienced tactician Bernard Mwalala as the team’s first assistant coach.

In a statement, the 12-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions announced the arrival of Mwalala, whose last workstation was at coastal side Bandari.

“We have a new addition to our technical bench. Bernard Mwalala joins AFC Leopards as the first assistant coach,” the club said.

The former Kenyan international arrivals signals Ingwe’s intent to bolster their technical ranks and enhance their chances of silverware in the coming season.

As a widely travelled coach who has worked with top teams in Kenya and beyond, Mwalala is expected to help head coach Fred Ambani spur the team towards greater heights and an improved performance from last season where they finished second in the league.

Mwalala has previously worked with Nzoia Sugar, Kakamega Homeboyz, KCB, Ulinzi Stars and Shabana FC, among others.

Internationally, he has worked at Tanzanian side Coastal Union for who he also turned out as a player in a colourful career that included stints at Yanga SC, Rayon Sports and SC Villa, among others.

He famously won the FKF Cup with the dockers in 2019, a crowning moment for a tutor who had lead the Mombasa-based side to back-to-back second place finishes in the league.

While at Abana Beingo, he narrowly missed out on the league title in 2021/22, losing to eventual winners Tusker on goal difference.

His midas touch was also evident at Tore Bobe where he worked together with Peter Okidi to form what was arguably the third strongest side — after Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards — in the 2025/26 season.

Mwalala’s arrival comes a day after Ingwe announced a mass exodus of players, including talismanic midfielder Victor Omune, striker Christopher Koloti, Brian Wanyama and Humphrey Katasi — who has already signed and debuted for arch-rivals Gor Mahia.