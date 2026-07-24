Unbelievable steal? Nairobi United snap up Harambee Stars custodian Farouk Shikhalo

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2026 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo has completed his switch to Nairobi United after just over a year at Ethiopian giants St George.

The experienced netminder was unveiled by Naibois on Friday after weeks of speculation over his move to the 2024/25 FKF Cup champions.

“The spider is here! Kenyan international Faruk Shikhalo joins us, bringing experience, leadership, and quality to the squad. Welcome to the family. Let’s make history,” the club announced.

Shikhalo’s arrival signals an experienced pair of hands and a calm head between the posts as Nairobi United aim to build upon their impressive debut in the top flight.

Nairobi United goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo poses with his new club’s jersey. PHOTO/NAIROBI UNITED

The 29-year-old has played for top clubs within and without the country, including 13-time league champions Tusker FC (2014/15), Bandari (2018/19 and 2025), Yanga (2019-2021) and KCB (2023/24), among others.

For the dockers, he won the golden glove in 2018/19 in addition to inspiring them to the 2019 FKF Cup.

At the international level, the Bureti-born has been a mainstay of Harambee Stars, proving an able deputy and welcome competition to Byrne Omondi.

He was part of the team that played at last year’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), reaching the quarter finals of the continental showpiece on home soil.

Shikhalo was between the sticks for Kenya’s 1-0 win over Zambia in their final Group A encounter at Kasarani Stadium.

He was also in the 23-man squad that featured at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt albeit he didn’t play in any match.