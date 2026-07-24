Senate summons Rebecca Miano after she declines committee appearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — The Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transport and Housing has summoned Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano to appear before it on August 4, after she delined to appear in person.

CS Miano had been scheduled to appear before the committee, chaired by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, on Thursday to respond to questions on the status of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) redevelopment project, including contract variations, approvals, reports and project planning.

However, in a letter dated July 17, 2026, addressed to the committee through the Clerk of the Senate, Miano said the issues raised in the committee’s April 16 letter had already been comprehensively addressed in the Ministry’s response dated April 28. She also requested that the meeting be rescheduled.

The committee rejected the request, arguing that it was Parliament—not the Cabinet Secretary—that determines whether responses submitted by witnesses are satisfactory.

“It is not the duty of a witness to decide whether the information presented is adequate. That is what the CS is trying to imply—that she has provided enough information and therefore should not be called before the committee. That is inconsistent with Article 125 and the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act. Cabinet Secretaries must know that they serve the people,” said Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’.

Committee Chairperson Eddy Oketch said Miano’s response demonstrated what he described as a disregard for parliamentary courtesy, leaving the committee with no option but to issue a formal summons.

“The nature of the response and the disregard for the courtesy extended to her when she previously appeared before this committee warrants the issuance of a summons. The only way to have a meaningful conversation is if we issue a summons. Then she will understand the weight of this matter before the committee and the concerns being raised,” Oketch said.

Senators also recalled that during a previous appearance on June 18, the committee had accommodated Miano despite her arriving inadequately prepared.

Members further allowed her to leave the meeting early after she cited other official engagements, on the understanding that she would return to fully address outstanding concerns.

“So, to come and tell us that she has given us an adequate response is an abuse of what we had discussed on that day, because we excused her with a lot of respect on the understanding that she would come back and elucidate the concerns raised during the previous meeting,” Oketch said.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua backed the decision to summon the Cabinet Secretary, saying the committee had previously treated her with considerable courtesy.

“We were so magnanimous on that day when she appeared. Instead of sending her back because it would have embarrassed the ministry, we decided to be courteous to her,” Wambua said.

“The CS should be summoned and come and face us because she is abusing parliamentary courtesy.”

The meeting was also attended by Marsabit Senator Mohamed Chute and Laikipia Senator John Kinyua.