Four more golfers edge closer to Somabay World Cup after Eldoret qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2026 – Nathan Tororei topped the leaderboard at the Road to Somabay World Cup qualifiers at the Eldoret Club in Eldoret on Thursday evening after returning an impressive 40 Stableford points.

Tororei finished ahead of Sylivia Chelagat, who also posted 40 Stableford points to finish second, after countback separated the two outstanding performances.

Division A honours went to Faith Chemutai (39 points) ahead of Mercy Karoney (39 points), while Hellen Yego claimed Division B with 39 points ahead of Cyrus Kataron on 38 points.

The four qualifiers now join winners from previous regional events as they continue their journey towards the Road to SomaBay Grand Finale.

Speaking afterwards, tournament director Collins Were said the competition will go a long way towards forging relations between Kenya and Egypt.

“The Road to SomaBay is more than a golf tournament. It is a platform that is discovering talent, creating opportunities for amateur golfers and building stronger sporting links between Kenya and Egypt,” Were said.

He added: “Every qualifying event demonstrates the tremendous depth of golf talent across the country, and Eldoret has once again raised the standard. We congratulate all the qualifiers and thank CIB Bank for partnering with us to make this vision a reality.”

At the same time, Commercial Investment Bank (CIB) Kenya CEO Titus Mwithiga.

“At CIB Bank, our roots in Egypt give us a unique opportunity to strengthen connections between Kenya and one of Africa’s leading golf and tourism destinations, SomaBay. The Road to SomaBay is more than a golf tournament—it is a platform that promotes sporting excellence, tourism, business relationships and people-to-people connections between our two countries,” Mwithiga said.

The Somabay World Cup will be held on October 12-17 this year at the Cascades Golf Resort Spa and Thalasso in Somabay, Egypt on the Red Sea coast.

With another successful qualifier concluded, the Road to SomaBay Kenya Series now heads to its next event at Royal Nairobi Golf club.

The qualifiers is a collaboration between Michezonet and CIB, with the overall objective of leveraging sport as a catalyst for talent development, tourism promotion, international partnerships and economic collaboration between Kenya and Egypt.