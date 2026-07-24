‘A coach per excellence’ – Kenyan football family mourn veteran tactician Juma Abdallah

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2026 – Kenyan football was on Friday mourning united in grief following the demise of longserving tactician Juma Abdallah.

The veteran coach, who tutored several big teams including Thika United, KCB FC, Chemelil Sugar, Vihiga Bullets, Western Stima and Murang’a Seal, passed away on Friday morning after battling with illness.

Among those to eulogise the fallen gaffer was the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), who remembered him for his contribution to the football game.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched through the beautiful game. May his legacy continue to inspire, and may his soul rest in eternal peace,” the federation said.

FKF boss Hussein Mohammed paid tribute to Abdallah for moulding many young talents in the country to realise their potential and playing at the highest level.

“We mourn the loss of Coach Juma Abdallah, a true pillar of Kenyan football, renowned tactician and mentor who’s impact went beyond the pitch. He nurtured and inspired many players, built teams with character, and served the game with passion,” the president said.

At the same time, Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata eulogised Abdallah, noting that his footprints in Kenyan football — especially in his county — will remain indelible.

“Juma Abdallah,rose from Majengo Muranga town and coaching Bomani FC to training top premier teams like Thika United ,KCB and others. He has passed on. His legacy lives on,” Kang’ata said.

Several clubs, some of which he came up against in his coaching career, saluted him for serving the game with distinction.

Newly promoted Migori Youth praised Abdallah for his nous in player development.

“Coach Abdalla served Kenyan football with distinction, coaching clubs like AFC Leopards, KCB, Thika United, and Bidco United. His dedication to the game and commitment to player development leave behind a lasting legacy,” the club said.

The same sentiments were echoed by Michael Olunga Football Academy (MOFA).

“A dedicated servant of Kenyan football, he touched many lives through his passion and commitment to the game,” they said.

Indeed, Abdallah’s reputation as a player developer preceded him as he fathered several young talents to maturity, bringing them to the fore of Kenyan football where they went on to don the Harambee Stars jersey.

Among them include (at KCB), Jacob Keli — who topped the scoring charts in 2013 with 17 goals — as well as Brian Osumba and Clifford Aluanga.

At Thika United, Abdallah signed a number of unknown gems and polished them into top players, including Kepha Aswani — who scored 12 goals in 2012 and went on to continue his marksman exploits with Nakumatt FC and AFC Leopards.

Others include Moses Arita, Crispin Olando and Joel Bataro.

He may not have won trophies but the talents for who he created a pathway to the top makes Abdallah worthy of the ‘legend’ tag.

May he rest in peace.