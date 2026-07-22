Young, Gifted, and Driven! Marion Serenge Eyeing History with Harambee Starlets

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2026 – Under the summer sun of southern France, 18-year-old Marion Serenge moves with a quiet, unshakeable confidence that belies her youth.

Out on the turf in Miramas, where the Harambee Starlets are putting the final touches on their preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the teenage prodigy is proving that age is just a number when talent and determination take center stage.

Having risen rapidly through Kenya’s youth setups, Serenge now finds herself in the middle of senior international football.

Yet, amidst the intensity of head coach Beldine Odemba’s drills in Miramas, the St Noa forward looks completely in her element.

Known for her rare ability to strike cleanly with both feet, Serenge’s sharpness in front of goal has provided a spark in camp as Kenya prepares to face continental royalty in Group A, starting against hosts Morocco on July 26 (Sunday) in Rabat.

Despite being one of the youngest members of the travelling party, Serenge is not just along for the ride.

She shares the team’s collective ambition of making history on the North African coast.

“We plan to reach the semis and given the way we have prepared, we have that belief that we will get there,” Serenge noted during training in Miramas.

A semi-final berth in Morocco is more than just a continental statement; it carries the ultimate prize, automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

As the Starlets prepare to cross the Mediterranean into Morocco on July 23, Serenge’s energy in training embodies the fearlessness of a new generation ready to write a new chapter for Kenyan football on the big stage.