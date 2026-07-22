MKO Slot Up for Grabs as NCBA Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship Tees Off at Royal 

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2026 – The race for a coveted place at the 2027 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) will take centre stage this weekend from July 23 (Thursday) to July 26 (Sunday) as the 49th NCBA Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship tees off at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, bringing together one of the strongest amateur fields in the circuit.

Just like in previous editions lately, the winner of the championship will earn direct qualification to the 2027 Magical Kenya Open, offering the country’s top amateur golfers an opportunity to compete alongside professionals on the DP World Tour.

The championship has attracted an elite international field featuring golfers from Kenya, Zambia, India, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Ghana and China, underlining the tournament’s growing stature within the region and beyond.

Leading the field is defending champion Jay Sandhu, who arrives in outstanding form after completing a remarkable double victory at last weekend’s NCBA Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy.

Sandhu currently tops the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Order of Merit and will be aiming to successfully defend his title while strengthening his grip on the season standings.

The 45-year-old Muthaiga Golf Club player is looking forward to defending the title he won last year at VetLab Sports Club.

“I want to win the Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship. I am proud to have won it last year, and I want to do it as well this year and have bragging rights. I plan to work hard and experiment a lot during the tournament,” Sandhu said.

Also expected to challenge for top honours is 2024 champion William Odek, alongside a stellar cast that includes Ebil Omollo, Junaid Manji, Gilbert Chalwe, John Kamais, and Elvis Muigua, among several other leading amateurs.

In addition to the prestigious MKO qualification spot, players will compete for a share of the KES 700,000 prize purse, adding further incentive to what promises to be a fiercely contested championship.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Kenya Golf Union Chairman Brian Akun said the prospect of qualifying for MKO has raised the stakes.

“The NCBA Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship has become one of the flagship events on our calendar, consistently attracting the best amateur golfers from Kenya and across the region, with an opportunity to qualify for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open playing a crucial role,” he said.

Akun added: “That opportunity raises the stakes even higher and reflects the continued efforts to create a clear pathway for amateur golfers to compete at the highest level. We are grateful to NCBA for their unwavering support in growing amateur golf and providing players with meaningful opportunities to develop their careers.”

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“At NCBA, we remain committed to supporting golf development by investing in competitions that nurture talent and create opportunities for players to progress. The Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship perfectly aligns with that vision by bringing together elite amateur golfers and offering them a chance to compete for one of the biggest opportunities in Kenyan golf, qualification to the Magical Kenya Open. We wish all the participants the very best as they compete for this historic milestone.”

The championship is expected to deliver four days of high-quality golf as players battle not only for the title, prize money and valuable KAGC and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, but also for the opportunity to become the first amateur golfer to secure a place in the 2027 Magical Kenya Open through the tournament.

Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship Round 1 Draw

Hole1: 07:30 C. Parsayo, A. Kasina, P. Joseph; 07:39 C. Phiri, J. Githinji, S. Peng; 07:48 K. Anyien, W. Odera, E. Thembo; 07:57 M. Patel, B. Omondi, S. Etaan; 08:06 L. Timbe, E. Limo, R. Leming’ani; 08:15 F. Ng’aru, W. Metto, F. Yebeltal; 08:24 K. Wissanji, D. Felix, N. Mwangi; 08:33 N. Michino, K. Ladak, T. Soni; 08:42 S. Kiaro, O. William, F. Njoroge; 08:51 E. Wanyeche, L. Nande, A. Vara; 09:00 J. Kamenchu, W. Kibet, K. Shah; 09:09 S. Manambo, A. Mutahi, R. Gichuki; 09:18 B. Malitt, J. Macakiage, E. Musungu; 11:45 A. Wiraka, S. Nkurunziza, M. Muritu; 11:54 Y. Rajput, A. Joseph Reagan, S. Harish; 12:03 K. Metto, A. Odongo, N. Aristide; 12:12 I. Makokha, A. Balala, P. Kavia; 12:21 D. Maara, W. Ali, J. Rono; 12:30 A. Shah, N. Kungu, A. Kirubi; 12:39 D. Kiragu, J. Kamaisi, Q. Bhatti; 12:48 E. Omollo, A. Shah, B. Jacques; 12:57 H. Gebrekidan, A. Mwangi, A. Bhandari; 13:06 E. Maina, J. Abiti, L. Njoroge; 13:15 G. Barasa, J. Kamau, I. Nalima; 13:24 R. Chege, M. Suleiman, S. Dubajic; 13:33 B. Wachiuri, G. Themburu, P. ngugi

Hole 10: 07:30 E. Mugisha, K. Nyaga, D. Gitonga; 07:39 C. Too, I. ndichu, C. Otieno; 07:48 A. Chandaria, G. Opiyo, L. Darker; 07:57 C. Oyugi, J. Ochieng, K. Gatiramu; 08:06 A. Gitahi, N. Muchiti, B. Ciera; 08:15 R. Aki, K. Longwe, H. Jean D’amour; 08:24 H. Shah, J. Olwali, M. Kihara; 08:33 J. Gaitho, K. Kimeli, E. Manywanda; 08:42 K. Afful, P. Kapur, T. Soni; 08:51 M. Gicheru, G. Chalwe, J. Ayaz manji; 09:00 J. Sandhu, J. Ngeera, E. Wafula; 09:09 L. Masalila, E. Muigua, K. Sharma; 09:18 J. Mbagi, F. Wasike, J. Waithaka; 11:54 D. Njoroge, M. Thacker, P. Cheruiyot; 12:03 J. Waweru, N. didas, R. Mutinda; 12:12 L. Duba, N. Wanyoike, K. Juma; 12:21 W. Itegi, J. Munyua, P. Ichangi; 12:30 T. Gudhka, A. Merali, J. Koina; 12:39 H. Makwaya, F. Obonyo, K. Muraya; 12:48 C. Owuor, G. Erick, K. Mediratta; 12:57 F. Bukwo, D. Chesumei, O. Oyare; 13:06 W. Otsianyi, D. Kavia, E. Kimani; 13:15 P. Musimba, J. Mwai, J. Kihanya; 13:24 F. Munyua, J. Maina, V. Oyango; 13:33 A. Mohamed, E. Kiarie, J. Numi