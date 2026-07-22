Top Harambee Starlets forward makes big move to European giants

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2026 – Prolific Harambee Starlets forward Elizabeth Mideva has officially completed a major European transfer, sealing a deal from FKF Women’s Premier League side Ulinzi Starlets to join Lithuanian football giants FC Gintra.

The move marks a massive career milestone for the former Archbishop Njenga Girls High School star, who transitions from local dominance to competing on Europe’s grandest stages.

In joining FC Gintra, based in the city of Šiauliai, Mideva aligns herself with the undisputed powerhouse of Baltic football.

The Lithuanian club boasts an astonishing record, holding 24 Women’s A Lyga championship titles, a run that includes a staggering 21 consecutive league trophies.

As regular competitors on the continental stage, Gintra provides the Kenyan international with the ultimate platform to elevate her game against top-tier European opposition.

Mideva’s arrival in Lithuania comes at a crucial juncture in the club’s season.

The Kenyan goal poacher is expected to throw on the yellow-and-black kit immediately, with a baptism of fire scheduled on the European calendar.

She is set to make her official debut in the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification rounds, where FC Gintra takes on Scottish outfit Heart of Midlothian WFC (Hearts) on August 5.

Her departure adds to a growing wave of Kenyan female footballers securing professional contracts abroad, further validating the rising quality of the local domestic league and giving Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba another battle-tested asset in Europe.